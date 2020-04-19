Fox Lake man taken to hospital while area fire departments battle house fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FOX LAKE – Fire officials have not yet determined the start of the fire on Saturday that caused about $100,000 in damages to a home and caused the homeowner to be taken to an area hospital to be observed for smoke Blaze causes about $100,000 in damages inhalation.

Fox Lake Fire Department, EMS and Randolph Fire Department were paged for a grease fire in the kitchen of The Chalet, 815 W. State St., Fox Lake, at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Fox Lake Fire Chief Aaron Paul said.

“While en route to that fire we were notified by Dodge County Dispatch of a house fire at N9495 Northern Shores Road,” Paul said. “We had Randolph FD respond to that call while we were finishing up at The Chalet. Fox Lake Fire Department used MABAS Card 18-12-2 to the working still and Box Level for tenders, which brought in departments from Beaver Dam, Waupun, Grand River (Markesan), Friesland, and Alto.”

Paul said that although the cause of the fire is undetermined, they have estimated the damage the fire caused to be between $100,000 and $150,000.

No firefighters were injured at the scene.

“The wind was an issue in fighting the fire as the wind was coming straight off of Beaver Dam Lake which really pushed and fueled the fire,” Paul said.