Fox Lake parade goes on: Annual event set for Dec. 11

The chamber is looking for organizations, businesses, schools, churches, and individuals to join in the fun of the parade.

“People can put together a float, pull a wagon, walk with a group, drive a decorated truck, ride a bike, walk a favorite animal … whatever,” said Matheys. “It’s wide open.”

Line-up begins at 4:45 p.m. and the parade begins at 5 p.m. The route starts at the corner of Mill and State streets and ends at the Fox Lake Community Center.

The Waupun Area School Marching Band and Living Hope Choir will perform at the Community Center and in the parade. As usual the Grinch, a gingerbread man and Rudolph will join Santa as he heads down the street — a Fox Lake holiday tradition.

Fox Lake Police Chief Jim Rohr indicated that precautions will be in place, although they are not being revealed for the sake of preventing any would-be problems.

“Our problems are usually on a smaller scale than a big city, but the Waukesha Holiday Parade tragedy has taught us that we are not immune,” said Rohr. “We will be prepared.”

COVID 19 safety precautions will be observed, with all who attend being urged to be careful.