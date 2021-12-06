Fox Lake parade goes on: Annual event set for Dec. 11

FOX LAKE — Fox Lake will host its 17th annual “December to Remember” on Saturday from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Fox Lake Community Center, 23 South St.
Last year concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic led to a parade-only event. This year COVID safety protocols will be observed, along with the full line-up of activities during the day and a much larger parade than last year.
“About 15 people have contacted me who are interested in participating,” said Vicki Matheys, president of the Fox Lake Chamber of Commerce and owner/operator of The Boat House Pub & Eatery.
She has run the parade since shortly after she moved to Fox Lake in 2009. The annual event, which was even held in 2020, holds a special place in Matheys’ heart.
“It has always been about the children and that will be the case this year as well,” said Matheys. “We’re just coming together to have the parade to provide a little joy at Christmas.”
The day’s events at the Community Center include free kids activities from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Those activities include cupcake decorating, ornament making, a coloring contest, salon pampering, face decorating and movies with free popcorn. Kids can visit with Santa before and after the parade. Lunch will be available for purchase, along with a bake sale, a silent auction and a 50/50 cash raffle from 12:30 to 6 p.m. A tree lighting ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m.
The chamber is looking for organizations, businesses, schools, churches, and individuals to join in the fun of the parade.
“People can put together a float, pull a wagon, walk with a group, drive a decorated truck, ride a bike, walk a favorite animal … whatever,” said Matheys. “It’s wide open.”
Line-up begins at 4:45 p.m. and the parade begins at 5 p.m. The route starts at the corner of Mill and State streets and ends at the Fox Lake Community Center.
The Waupun Area School Marching Band and Living Hope Choir will perform at the Community Center and in the parade. As usual the Grinch, a gingerbread man and Rudolph will join Santa as he heads down the street — a Fox Lake holiday tradition.
Fox Lake Police Chief Jim Rohr indicated that precautions will be in place, although they are not being revealed for the sake of preventing any would-be problems.
“Our problems are usually on a smaller scale than a big city, but the Waukesha Holiday Parade tragedy has taught us that we are not immune,” said Rohr. “We will be prepared.”
COVID 19 safety precautions will be observed, with all who attend being urged to be careful.
“We are adamant that everyone will be socially distancing and wearing masks,” said Matheys. “We’re making sure that even the people on the parade route will be separating and not forming large groups. We’re doing everything possible to make sure that all the people there – especially the kids — will be safe.”