Fox Lake park nearly complete: Community effort pays off in local play area

FOX LAKE — West Crocker Street Park has some additions after a community effort to improve the park led by city residents Becky Bussian and Laurie Hopp.
The park, set in the middle of the city, was used as a play area when the city’s public school stood nearby on Academy Street. The school for all grades was built in 1886 and was enlarged in 1895. It served the community until 1950, when it was replaced with a new school on Depot Street (now the charter School for Agricultural and Environmental Studies).
The old school was long ago demolished and a home now stands on the site.
The nearby park was neglected after its student users had moved along. A small playground set was installed around 1990, along with some swings and a half basketball court.
Bussian lives near the park and said her daughter approached the Fox Lake City Council to add the basketball court about 18 years ago. Funds were raised and the court was installed. Years later, Bussian — by then a grandmother — was sitting in the park and saw the need for something more. She returned to City Hall and brought up the idea of improving the park. The city said there was a lack of funds for the project.
Bussian, Hopp and their friends and relatives decided to raise the funds on their own.
“It’s an important place for kids in the city to play,” Hopp said. “It’s in the center of town, so most kids don’t have to cross any major roadways to get there. We started to raise money in December of 2017. Within a year we raised almost $40,000. All of the money was raised through private donations, fundraisers and grants.”
New equipment has been placed in the middle of the park — away from the road. New features include an array of tunnels, slides, handicapped access swings, ladders and monkey bars.
The equipment was installed by volunteers on June 10, with Lee Recreation of Cambridge supervising the work. The Fox Lake American Legion Post provided food for the volunteers.
“We’ll also be adding a new picnic area as well, and there are two decorative benches that were donated by the local 4-H group,” Hopp said.
The Waupun Innovation Center at Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School created the park sign.
“It’s awesome with a big fox on it,” Bussian said. “There are a lot of collaborations around the community, a lot of positive stories to tell. Everybody thinks improving the park is such a great idea.”
An Eagle Scout project raised funds for a Gaga Ball pit — something like dodgeball in a low ring structure.
“Talk about a community pulling together,” Hopp said. “This is one great example.”
Even with the new equipment, there will be plenty of room to play games, to have a picnic or to just relax.
“We’re marketing this park as a place for kids to come and get off their electronic devices,” Bussian said.
The most recent improvement includes a park shelter donated by ERGO Bank. Total cost, including Amish carpenters and a local man’s donated cement working skills, is $8,000.
“We feel it is important to support our local community,” said bank president Kyle Witt. “This is just one way we are supporting the good things that are happening in Fox Lake.”
“This is an example of our ongoing partnership with the communities and people we serve,” said bank vice president Tim Boerneke.
Bussian said that the only work that remains is to plant some trees and add some landscaping, while still maintaining the open play area.
After they caught their breath concerned citizens started a campaign to improve Claussen Park, a nearby recreation area near Fox Lake. That effort is ongoing.
“I did say originally that we had to go big or go home,” Bussian said. “We haven’t quite decided how big is big enough.”
Those who would like to donate can make checks payable to “Community Recreation Donations.” Checks may be sent directly to the city of Fox Lake, P.O. Box 105, Fox Lake, WI 53933. Those wanting more information can contact Bussian by email at verdynyc@yahoo.com or text her at 920-210-4958.