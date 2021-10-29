Fox Lake park nearly complete: Community effort pays off in local play area

FOX LAKE — West Crocker Street Park has some additions after a community effort to improve the park led by city residents Becky Bussian and Laurie Hopp.

The park, set in the middle of the city, was used as a play area when the city’s public school stood nearby on Academy Street. The school for all grades was built in 1886 and was enlarged in 1895. It served the community until 1950, when it was replaced with a new school on Depot Street (now the charter School for Agricultural and Environmental Studies).

The old school was long ago demolished and a home now stands on the site.

The nearby park was neglected after its student users had moved along. A small playground set was installed around 1990, along with some swings and a half basketball court.

Bussian lives near the park and said her daughter approached the Fox Lake City Council to add the basketball court about 18 years ago. Funds were raised and the court was installed. Years later, Bussian — by then a grandmother — was sitting in the park and saw the need for something more. She returned to City Hall and brought up the idea of improving the park. The city said there was a lack of funds for the project.

Bussian, Hopp and their friends and relatives decided to raise the funds on their own.