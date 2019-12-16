Fox Lake photographer clicks in downtown spot: New business opens on city’s main drag

She added, “I do make time for us, of course. If there is something we know we want to do I can pencil that in and go with it. This is what I love doing and I’m used to it. It’s not a job to me.”

She also works part time at The Boat House Pub & Eatery, N 10575, Chief Kuno Trail, Fox Lake, for her mother-in-law. The couple also volunteers with the Fox Lake Fire Department.

“We both like to stay involved in the community as we can,” said Scheder. “I think it’s important to do things like that – especially for a small business.”

Her equipment is top-of-the-line including a DSRL Canon full-frame camera, a selection of lenses, a light box and other lighting equipment, and more. At the studio she has a variety of backdrops and props.

The craft/art corner promotes her philosophy of shopping local.

“I thought I’d try it out and see what happens,” she said. “During my open house I sold almost everything I had. There will be more to come as time goes on.”

Pricing for her photography is designed to be affordable, ranging from $125 for a 45-minute family session to a deluxe wedding package for $3,000.