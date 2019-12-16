Fox Lake photographer clicks in downtown spot: New business opens on city’s main drag

FOX LAKE — A new photography business is clicking in downtown Fox Lake.
Sarah Elizabeth Photography recently opened at 303 W. State St., celebrating with an open house on Dec. 7. The building offers studio space, storage and a retail area featuring the work of local artists and crafters.
Owner Sarah Scheder is originally from Milwaukee, and moved to Fox Lake seven years ago. For her, opening the studio was a logical step.
“I’ve always been interested in photography,” she said. “In high school I was involved in the camera club and other related activities. It wasn’t until I moved here that I started doing it for other people, and it has been growing steadily ever since.
“I did some studio work in a spare part of the house, but having a location that’s visible and I can dedicate to photography is so much easier for me and my clients. It’s not only good for me, but it’s good for Fox Lake as well, to see another new business downtown.”
The building was ready for use with no remodeling required.
Scheder’s business is already successful, and is based on her accumulated skills and talent.
“I’m mostly self-taught but I have some training from professional photographers as well,” she said. “A friend of mine works a lot in Chicago and taught me about lighting techniques and other things. I’ve always learned things better that way, and that’s certainly true of my photographic skills. Once I get a feel for things I try experimenting on my own, developing my own style.
“You can always grow. That has been my philosophy for my life and my business.”
As secretary for the Fox Lake Chamber of Commerce she learned that her current space — an incubator space owned by local real estate agent Tim Nehls — was becoming available.
“I talked to my husband and he asked, ‘Are you sure you want to do it?’ He has a point, because this year we got married and bought and remodeled a house. I said yeah. It’s a great opportunity, right on the main drag in Fox Lake. It’s a perfect building with the rustic ceiling and antique wainscoting on the walls. It’s awesome so I decided I had to go for it,” she said.
Although much of her work is on-site for weddings, family gatherings, birthdays and other events, the studio space provides a location for individual and family portrait sittings, class photos, pet portraits, newborn photos, boudoir (glamour) photos and more.
“There’s really not a whole lot that I won’t do,” she said. “If you ask me I will most likely be able to do it. There really isn’t anything that I have turned down.”
Shooting includes a lot of evening and weekend work, but Scheder does not see that as an obstacle.
“Because it’s my passion it never really interferes,” she said. “I’ve been doing it consistently for the past five years, so it has become part of my routine. It doesn’t really bother me, and my husband understands.”
She added, “I do make time for us, of course. If there is something we know we want to do I can pencil that in and go with it. This is what I love doing and I’m used to it. It’s not a job to me.”
She also works part time at The Boat House Pub & Eatery, N 10575, Chief Kuno Trail, Fox Lake, for her mother-in-law. The couple also volunteers with the Fox Lake Fire Department.
“We both like to stay involved in the community as we can,” said Scheder. “I think it’s important to do things like that – especially for a small business.”
Her equipment is top-of-the-line including a DSRL Canon full-frame camera, a selection of lenses, a light box and other lighting equipment, and more. At the studio she has a variety of backdrops and props.
The craft/art corner promotes her philosophy of shopping local.
“I thought I’d try it out and see what happens,” she said. “During my open house I sold almost everything I had. There will be more to come as time goes on.”
Pricing for her photography is designed to be affordable, ranging from $125 for a 45-minute family session to a deluxe wedding package for $3,000.
“I try to stay reasonable,” she said. “It’s all based on the amount of time it takes to shoot the photos and edit them. I’m not looking to get rich. I want to be able to give people memories and I’m not going to charge an arm and a leg to do it.”
Personally, Sarah enjoys riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles and traveling both domestically and abroad – taking photos along the way to capture the experiences.
“Whatever I do I try to incorporate my photography into it,” she said.
Store hours are not regular, but Scheder is available almost any time by calling (414) 881-9772, visiting her on Facebook (sarahelizabethphotography16), emailing sscheder@yahoo.com, or visiting her website at sarahelizabethphotography.com.
“We have no formal hours but I try to be here as often as I can,” she said. “If the lights are on people are welcome to stop in.”