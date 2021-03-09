Fox Lake plans to revamp Clausen Park

“We hope that people will discover all of the things going on in downtown Fox Lake and will support them,” said Theander. “The lake and all it has to offer are really a perfect complement to what’s going on around the community and the area.”

Fundraisers for improvements include many events at LeRoy Meats (remember part-owner Randy Hurst is on the committee). They include a steak fry on May 7 and brat fries on June 5 and July 10.

There will also be a festival at the park on Sept. 4 with a kids’ fisheree and a bean bag tournament. There are also T-shirts for sale.

Sponsors are being sought for pieces of equipment, structures or other items. The city is contributing $10,000 the first year and may add the same number for the second year. Local businesses and industries will be invited to contribute and grants will be sought from both old and new sources.

“Clearly we’ve got some work to do to come up with the funds, but we’ve a really great little park here,” said Theander. “It just needs a little TLC. We’re just expanding on what we have and making it better for everyone.