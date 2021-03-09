Fox Lake plans to revamp Clausen Park

The city of Fox Lake has big plans for its premiere park, and has established a group to organize and raise funds for that purpose.
The group is connected to Becky Bussian’s efforts to redo Crocker Street Park several years ago. After that successful team effort, she was enlisted to help organizers do the same at Clausen Riverside Park.
For the past four or five months the group has been promoting a three-year plan to fundraise for improvements to water access and new play equipment.
According to a recent release from the group, “Parks serve as the heart of communities, and should be a high priority for community planners. The importance of parks and recreation go beyond adding green space to beautify the community. Residents and guests both young and old all benefit from having attractive and well-equipped parks and play spaces. They not only serve as an asset in themselves … but also promote what the city as a whole has to offer.”
The historic park may be small — at only two to three acres — but dates back to the time of Native American mound builders. Later the Frank brothers purchased with property hoping to establish a resort on Indian Point Road (now the Fox Lake Golf Club). Eventually a 60-foot bell tower/bath house was built to serve a nearby swimming beach. The tower was donated to the city in memory of Leon Clausen’s parents in 1955.
Unfortunately the park’s amenities are aging, and in need of repair and/or replacement. Members of the city’s Redevelopment Authority have also gotten involved and are working together to help enhance the park.
Lead organizers include Sarah Theander, Bussian, Mary Perkins and Randy Hurst. They are all quick to point out, however, that a lot of other individuals are helping as well – far too many to list for fear of leaving someone out.
“We’ve all been working together to get the preliminary costs together and formulating a plan,” said Theander.
“Friends of Clausen Park” has set a budget of $198,000. Year one will include playground equipment with benches along the Beaver Dam River, kayak storage, squaring-off the overflow parking area, maintenance and repair of current piers, a structure with information about local restaurants and shops and removal of existing equipment near the kayak storage structure. The price tag totals $80,000.
In year two the group hopes to raise money for a kayak launch and additional piers. Projects total $95,000.
In year three bathroom repair or replacements are planned at a total cost of $23,000.
Theander hopes that eventually boaters will dock at the park and walk downtown (a short block away) to have a hamburger at Karen’s Hip Hop Diner or Mullins Drive-In, or to shop at local stores and/or services.
“We hope that people will discover all of the things going on in downtown Fox Lake and will support them,” said Theander. “The lake and all it has to offer are really a perfect complement to what’s going on around the community and the area.”
Fundraisers for improvements include many events at LeRoy Meats (remember part-owner Randy Hurst is on the committee). They include a steak fry on May 7 and brat fries on June 5 and July 10.
There will also be a festival at the park on Sept. 4 with a kids’ fisheree and a bean bag tournament. There are also T-shirts for sale.
Sponsors are being sought for pieces of equipment, structures or other items. The city is contributing $10,000 the first year and may add the same number for the second year. Local businesses and industries will be invited to contribute and grants will be sought from both old and new sources.
“Clearly we’ve got some work to do to come up with the funds, but we’ve a really great little park here,” said Theander. “It just needs a little TLC. We’re just expanding on what we have and making it better for everyone.
“It’s a grand goal but we’re very confident,” she added. “We’re very hopeful and very excited. We’ve had an amazing number of people stepping forward and saying they’re willing to help to get this done.”
For more information or to contribute either send a note to Friends of Clausen Park, P.O. Box 105, Fox Lake, WI 53933, email friendsofclausenpark@gmail.com or call Theander at (920) 306-0644.