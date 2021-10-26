Fox Lake Prison fence raises concerns: Buffer strip could protect local wells

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Runoff to the nearby creek could also threatens local wells with nitrate contamination, according to Cypert.

“I would think the state would want to lead us in efforts to protect the environment, and this would give them the opportunity to do that,” said Cypert.

According to John Beard, Director of Communications for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, “DOC will be creating/planting a vegetative barrier in the buffer zone between the institution and the property. For the vegetative barrier to be most effective, the vegetation should be approximately 12-inches high. Any cutting of the grass or planting of trees in the area would result in less-effective control of any runoff.”

He said, “The project involves removing three trees. While they provide a visual barrier, they do not help control runoff or flooding. A vegetative barrier like DOC is putting there is used throughout Wisconsin as a natural barrier between fields and properties, and is accepted as a best practice.”

A budget number for the project has not yet been released.

Senator Joan Ballweg and Representative Jon Plumer have written letters of support on citizens’ behalf.