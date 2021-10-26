Fox Lake Prison fence raises concerns: Buffer strip could protect local wells

FOX LAKE – A proposed fence around the Fox Lake Correctional Institution Farm has raised concerns for some of the neighbors who live around the farm.
At issue is a buffer strip between farm fields and adjacent properties. Jerry and Darlene Cypert own a home adjacent to the farm field. They would prefer that the buffer be offered for sale to the adjacent property owners, and they would continue their stewardship in maintaining it.
“According to a neighbor who has lived in this area plus or minus 40 years, the state offered the current buffer area when they sold off the prison houses and land to the public,” said Jerry Cypert. “Since that time the 15- to 30-foot strip has been planted and approximately 20 trees have grown to absorb the water that flows rapidly off the prison farm’s fields. All that will be cleared if a high fence is installed.
Cover crops are not planted on the farm fields in winter, according to Cypert, resulting in significant surface runoff. He shared a photo of severe flooding last summer, despite the fact that vast fields between the houses and the prison were planted in corn.
“I’m concerned about the runoff that will result, and the impact that it will have on Fox Lake. There is a creek nearby that collects all the water and without that vegetation I think water quality in the lake will be threatened,” Cypert said.
Runoff to the nearby creek could also threatens local wells with nitrate contamination, according to Cypert.
“I would think the state would want to lead us in efforts to protect the environment, and this would give them the opportunity to do that,” said Cypert.
According to John Beard, Director of Communications for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, “DOC will be creating/planting a vegetative barrier in the buffer zone between the institution and the property. For the vegetative barrier to be most effective, the vegetation should be approximately 12-inches high. Any cutting of the grass or planting of trees in the area would result in less-effective control of any runoff.”
He said, “The project involves removing three trees. While they provide a visual barrier, they do not help control runoff or flooding. A vegetative barrier like DOC is putting there is used throughout Wisconsin as a natural barrier between fields and properties, and is accepted as a best practice.”
A budget number for the project has not yet been released.
Senator Joan Ballweg and Representative Jon Plumer have written letters of support on citizens’ behalf.
In a letter to Wisconsin Department of Corrections Kevin Carr in Madison, Plumer and Ballweg wrote, “We are writing today to voice our support for the sale or transfer of certain land parcels from the Department of Corrections to property owners adjacent to the Fox Lake Correctional Institution. It is our understanding that the fencing project will result in the removal of numerous mature trees. We ask that you consider the request from the adjacent property owners to either sell or lease this buffer land to them, or at least allow the property owners to continue to make improvements to the land in question which will help prevent run-off issues.”