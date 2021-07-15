Fox Lake reports economic growth: Redevelopment Authority shares success

FOX LAKE — The city of Fox Lake Redevelopment Authority received positive updates on local growth Tuesday evening.
Mayor Tom Bednarek said, “Fox Lake is on the move. We’re very proud of what we’ve done.”
Brian Dillaber, operations manager with Fox Manufacturing, reported on his plans to buy the company and his plans for future beautification and expansion of the facility off Highway 33 on Cordelia Street.
“I’ve been in the manufacturing industry for about 28 years and I found out Randy Rabehl was thinking of retiring,” said Dillaber. “We want to keep the company here. We want to try to grow it and bring on some more employees with some new product from customers. We will offer some very nice paying jobs, and will make the facility like a shining gem.”
It is Dillaber’s ambition to eventually have three shifts working around the clock at the facility.
“I feel this is a good fit for me and it’s perfect timing,” he said. “I love this city and think this will be a good opportunity for me, and if I can help out the community I’ll all for it.”
A similarly optimistic report came from JenTer Wire & Element President Larry Gunderson, accompanied by two interns. Gunderson is hoping to expand, and is looking at various configurations at the site at 115 Industrial Drive.
He shared plans with committee members showing a new building and an addition to the existing building. Various options were discussed.
“At the next meeting we can have this dialed in a little bit more,” said Gunderson. “I just wanted to give you an update on where we are and where we’re going in the future.”
City Administrator Dean Perlick reported on an agricultural conversion assessment from Dodge County totaling $1,060. The fee is related to taking agricultural land out of production to allow the construction of the new Sallie Tomato shipping facility in the Fox Lake Industrial Park. The company also has a retail store at 300 Spring St.
Fox Lake arranged a land switch to allow better placement of the facility and thus caused the oversight. The committee voted to cover the fee.
The committee approved an incentive for developer Jim Hartung to build five duplex housing units along Linden Lane.
Bednarek called the Tax Incremental District project a $3 million asset, based on the tax base it will create. Each of the two-bedroom, two bath units will sell for $200,000. The city’s incentive will be $10,000 per unit, which will be repaid with $7,500 in taxes, or fully repaid in 1.3 years.
“I’d say this is a winner,” said Bednarek. “In my opinion it’s a no-brainer.”
A proposal for the city to install a $600,000 road, along with sewer and water, was rejected by the group as being cost prohibitive. The developer is proposing constructing 14 to 16 houses long both sides of Oaks Road in the town of Fox Lake. Annexation of that land would also be required.
The owner of the Schley Farm has proposed selling vacant land to the city for $35,000 an acre, allowing expansion of the city’s industrial park. The idea was rejected as being cost prohibitive, seeing as fully developed land in the Beaver Dam Industrial Park sells for $25,000 an acre.
Updates were shared for Karavan Trailer Inc., residential lots on O’Connell Street and the redevelopment of Clausen Park, represented by Becky Boussian and redevelopment authority member Sarah Theander. Fundraising is under way with a Golf Outing planned for Sunday, Aug. 29 and a Day in the Park with a fisheree and other activities set for Saturday, Sept. 4.
Friends of Clausen Park has set a total budget of $198,000. Year one will include playground equipment with benches along the Beaver Dam River, kayak storage, squaring-off the overflow parking area, maintenance and repair of current piers, a structure with information about local restaurants and shops and removal of existing equipment near the kayak storage structure. The price tag totals $80,000. In year two the group hopes to raise money for a kayak launch and additional piers. Projects total $95,000. In year three bathroom repair or replacements are planned at a total cost of $23,000.
Regarding the ladies’ efforts to rehabilitate the park committee chair Mary Perkins said, “We can’t thank you enough for what you’re doing. You’ve done so much for the community. Thank you.”
For more information or to contribute either send a note to Friends of Clausen Park, P.O. Box 105, Fox Lake, WI 53933, email friendsofclausenpark@gmail.com or call Theander at 920-306-0644.