Fox Lake reports economic growth: Redevelopment Authority shares success

FOX LAKE — The city of Fox Lake Redevelopment Authority received positive updates on local growth Tuesday evening.

Mayor Tom Bednarek said, “Fox Lake is on the move. We’re very proud of what we’ve done.”

Brian Dillaber, operations manager with Fox Manufacturing, reported on his plans to buy the company and his plans for future beautification and expansion of the facility off Highway 33 on Cordelia Street.

“I’ve been in the manufacturing industry for about 28 years and I found out Randy Rabehl was thinking of retiring,” said Dillaber. “We want to keep the company here. We want to try to grow it and bring on some more employees with some new product from customers. We will offer some very nice paying jobs, and will make the facility like a shining gem.”

It is Dillaber’s ambition to eventually have three shifts working around the clock at the facility.

“I feel this is a good fit for me and it’s perfect timing,” he said. “I love this city and think this will be a good opportunity for me, and if I can help out the community I’ll all for it.”