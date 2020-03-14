Fox Lake’s parade postponed until March 29

FOX LAKE – The festivities in Fox Lake, including the parade, have been postponed until March 29.
The announcement came on Saturday after St. Patrick’s Days throughout the state have been cancelled or postponed while people are staying clear of large crowds to battle COVID-19.
The band, parade and 50/50 are scheduled now to be held on March 29. They were originally scheduled on Sunday. The parade is still scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
The event, which was first held in 1973, honors the many Irish connections to the city’s past and present.
