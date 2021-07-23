Fox Lake sewing business surges: Sallie Tomato considers expansion

FOX LAKE — After launching a 9,000-square-foot shipping facility in March, sewing business Sallie Tomato, based in Fox Lake, is looking to expand again.
“We’ve already outgrown the warehouse space,” said founder/operator Jessica Barrera. “We filled it up fast. Now I would like to double our warehouse size. We have the land to do it, so it could happen within the next year or two. We’ve just started talking to our builder and we’re going to draw up a plan and get a proposal together for expanding.”
The business started small but now provides a full range of sewing needs from machine repair to purse hardware at a retail store and online.
The name, Sallie Tomato, refers to founder/operator Jessica Barrera’s middle name, and the tomato pin cushion that is a classic symbol for sewing.
“I wanted a name that was memorable, that sticks out in people’s minds,” Barrera said.
When the company began two years ago it had six employees. It now has 24.
“We have just grown immensely,” she said. “We moved all the shipping and packaging to the warehouse and we do all the kit assembling there as well. In the store we’ve got 2,500 square feet. We’ve set up our retail offerings and started to have classes there as well.”
Barrera, 26, has been sewing since she was 4.
“I started to sew and then moved on to doing bag designs,” she said. “Then you need all the little hardware and things to go with it, which is hard to find. Then I brought in zippers and fabric and notions. That was in the basement of my home just outside Fox Lake.”
She found the best suppliers and distributed those products to clients through a blog, Etsy and through her own website, sallietomato.com.
Mom and Dad are involved as well, with her father continuing to operate his sewing machine repair business and her mother an integral part of the operation. They also provide baby-sitting service for Jessica and her husband’s two children, ages two-and-a-half years and 10 months.
Space needs led to a search for a retail location. Sallie Tomato was in a downtown Fox Lake retail space for a few months, but Barrera said she was looking for a larger space even as she operated there. The shop at 300 Spring St. opened in a former medical clinic which has been transformed into retail and office space. Sewing machines, kits and a wide range of notions are available. The business is also an authorized Baby Lock sewing machine retailer.
A specialty is cork fabric — largely for use in purse and bag making. The many styles she offers come from Portugal and are available in a wide range of background fabrics and patterns.
“I wrote a book on how to sew with cork fabric,” said Barrera. “I was one of the first people to start carrying it. I’m always looking for new materials and other unique things.”
She is hopeful more young people will discover the hobby, and is happy to see a rise in sewing machine and kit sales.
“Things like Pinterest are helping, and DIY things on YouTube” said Jessica. “My biggest challenge is appealing to current customers while trying to attract a whole different audience. Knitting is coming back, and I’m trying to do the same thing for sewing.”
Technology is responsible for the largest part of the company’s growth. The company’s e-mail list, for example, includes 35,000 contacts.
“I started with 75 when I sent my first email back in 2016, so it’s cool to see it grow,” Barerra said. “We already sell my hardware brand to quilt shops around the world.”
At present, 90 percent of the business is online.
A wall in her new office is set up to create YouTube videos and to shoot photos for the online shop. She does it all to market her crafts and to make the process easy and fun for her customers. There are products for beginners and experts alike.
The business is assisted by all of the people involved, allowing Jessica to achieve a healthy life balance.