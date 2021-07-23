Fox Lake sewing business surges: Sallie Tomato considers expansion

Barrera, 26, has been sewing since she was 4.

“I started to sew and then moved on to doing bag designs,” she said. “Then you need all the little hardware and things to go with it, which is hard to find. Then I brought in zippers and fabric and notions. That was in the basement of my home just outside Fox Lake.”

She found the best suppliers and distributed those products to clients through a blog, Etsy and through her own website, sallietomato.com.

Mom and Dad are involved as well, with her father continuing to operate his sewing machine repair business and her mother an integral part of the operation. They also provide baby-sitting service for Jessica and her husband’s two children, ages two-and-a-half years and 10 months.

Space needs led to a search for a retail location. Sallie Tomato was in a downtown Fox Lake retail space for a few months, but Barrera said she was looking for a larger space even as she operated there. The shop at 300 Spring St. opened in a former medical clinic which has been transformed into retail and office space. Sewing machines, kits and a wide range of notions are available. The business is also an authorized Baby Lock sewing machine retailer.