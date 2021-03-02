Fox Lake St. Patrick's Day parade to be held on March 14

FOX LAKE – Fox Lake’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is returning March 14 after the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to be cancelled in 2020.

Erin Pecunies, who is organizing the parade, said it will take place in downtown Fox Lake beginning at 1 p.m.

“Last year was the first year the parade was canceled since it began in 1972,” Pecunies said. “The city council put it to a vote this year and it was decided to have the parade. We will have extra hand sanitizing stations and plenty of open air for social distancing. The parade is the biggest day for our local taverns.”

Pecunies said there is a lot of fun to have in Fox Lake on March 14. The band Boy Meets World will perform outside the corner on the corner of State Street and College Avenue.

Line up for the parade will be on Depot Street and enter the downtown on Cordelia Street. There is a $10 registration fee which will be collected the day of the parade at the lineup.

“Fun is definitely had by everyone, so bring your family and friends to watch or participate in the parade,” Pecunies said.