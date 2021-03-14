Fox Lake St. Patrick's Parade draws crowd

FOX LAKE -- With a bright blue sky and throngs of genuine and aspiring Irish, the 49th annual Fox Lake St. Patrick's Day Parade looked like a success on Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of people, most wearing green, lined State Street as around 20 entries passed by. Motorcycles roared, treats were shared and an early-season brat fry was held to benefit the Fox Lake Fire Department.

Organizer Erin Pecunies was pleased by the turnout, although she had no idea how many people had lined up for on-the-spot registration.

"Turnout is usually good if there's no rain and we certainly have the luck of the Irish today," she said. "It's all about having fun and it looks like we're going to have a good time today."

Line-up began on Depot Street, with Fox Lake and Randolph fire trucks in the lead. The parade progressed down State Street, eventually returning to its starting point or disbursing.

Entries included local civic groups, businesses (especially taverns), motorcycle riders, racing enthusiasts, vintage cars, snowmobile groups, congressman Glen Grothman, beauticians and a large group of lawn mower racers.

A bagpiper enhanced one float, although green hair and funny hats seemed to be more prominent.