Frances Lane construction begins April 1 in Beaver Dam

A construction project on a major intersection in Beaver Dam is expected to begin Thursday.
The project on the Corporate Drive/Frances Lane/Gateway Drive interesection, the road leading to Walmart, 120 Frances Lane, will include adding a westbound left-turn lane, widening the eastbound lane on Gateway Drive/County Highway B, reconstruction of the median on the east leg of the intersection and relocating several traffic lights and light poles, according to information provided by the city's engineering director Todd Janssen.
The operations committee of the Beaver Dam Common Council advanced an engineering agreement …
The intersection will be open during the construction, but there will be lane shifts and restricted turns as the project continues. The project is estimated to be complete May 28.
The project is being administered by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The city received a Highway Safety Improvement grant to cover 90 percent of the construction costs , with the city chipping in $23,010 in borrowing for 2021 to complete the project. Details about the project first began emerging in 2019.
The intersection is one of the busiest in the city of Beaver Dam and has had a number of crashes ranging from serious to fender benders.
Major upcoming road projects in Beaver Dam include West Street and the downtown portion of South Spring Street. Funds were also designated for the seal coating and mill and repaving of various streets throughout the city when the council approved borrowing last fall.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.