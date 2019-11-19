A classic comedy featuring Beaver Dam’s favorite native son, Fred MacMurray, has been rescheduled. The 1951 hit will be shown Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 2 and 6 p.m. at Beaver Dam Community Library, 311 N. Spring St.
The Nov. 6 showing at Beaver Dam Community Library was cancelled due to snow.
Although he was born in August, 1908, in Kankakee, Illinois, Fred MacMurray Jr. spent his formative years in the Beaver Dam. At Beaver Dam High School MacMurray was one of the most popular students, taking part in band, orchestra and athletics. He lettered in football, basketball, baseball and track. He received a football scholarship to Carroll College in Waukesha but left after one semester to pursue a career in music.
MacMurray went on to fame on Broadway, in films, and on radio and television.
“Callaway Went Thataway” co-starred Howard Keel fresh off his “Show Boat” musical success, and Dorothy McGuire, perhaps best remembered for her portrayal of Katie Nolan, the mother in the 1945 film of Betty Smith’s novel ‘’A Tree Grows in Brooklyn.’’
The comedy is about the new craze of TV Cowboys ala Gene Autry, Roy Rogers and Hopalong Cassidy. Fred and Dorothy McGuire play two marketing professionals who hire a lookalike of classic western actor Smoky Callaway — played by Howard Keel — to impersonate the actor and make new films. Things go awry when the real Callaway, thought long missing, returns. The movie includes cameo appearances by Clark Gable and Elizabeth Taylor.”
The movie runs 81 minutes, and prior to the movie two half-hour comedy shows from the 1950s will be shown.
In the “Jack Benny Show,” Jack invites some celebrity friends over to the house for one of his weekly jam sessions. This week’s session includes Fred MacMurray, Dan Dailey, Kirk Douglas, Tony Martin and Dick Powell. The show originally aired Oct. 17, 1954.
In the “George Gobel Show,” George introduces himself, then his orchestra leader, John Scott Trotter, to his audience.Then his guest, Fred MacMurray, saxophone in hand, wants something to do. George refuses. Next he sings with Peggy King. The show originally aired Oct. 2, 1954.
The movie will be presented in the library’s Welch Meeting Room.
