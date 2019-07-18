Kirk Knight marked two full years of sobriety July 7, after battling a 20-year-long heroin addiction.
Battling drug addiction alone is defeating, but Knight said he's fortunate to be surrounded by loving and supportive people who not only share his goal of sobriety and recovery, but encourage it for the well-being of the entire community and have taken action to see it through.
One such opportunity to connect all community members with people recovering from drug addictions will be during Friday night's July Jubilee event in Baraboo, aimed at bringing people together through stories, art, faith, music and food.
"Nothing about overcoming addiction is easy. It took a complete lifestyle change. I did a lot of damage in my community in my day, so this is where I want to make amends," Knight said.
The free and sober event begins at 4 p.m. at Oschner Park in Baraboo. Visitors can enter raffles, browse art for sale, buy food, listen to music and participate in various games. All proceeds will go toward support people recovering from drug addiction and their families.
Knight said some of his own artwork will be on display and for sale, along with other people recovering from drug addiction whose art will be shown and sold. Knight himself will emcee the event and introduce the musicians.
Sauk County Human Services Peer Support Specialist Lory Seffrood said the event is a welcome chance to bridge divides and show support to fellow citizens.
Taking the chances to meet people in recovery and address the issue together is important because entire communities are affected by drug abuse.
“Connection is the antidote to addiction, because addiction demands isolation and secrecy," Seffrood said.
Drug overdoses — both fatal and non-fatal — are impossible to ignore. The number of fatal drug overdoses in Sauk County has ebbed and flowed in the last decade, since 2009.
Sauk County Coroner Greg Hahn said prior to a few years ago, many fatal overdoses involved prescription drugs. But now, he's seeing a rise in the number of deaths due to heroin laced with fentanyl.
It can be near impossible for people to know whether the drug they're buying are laced with fentanyl — and how much — until it's too late.
But Hahn said ambulance service teams save more lives than not when responding to drug overdoses, although the issue of drug deaths is still prevalent across the county.
Community education is the most important means of avoiding fatal overdoses, he said.
Seffrood and Knight belong to a local nonprofit called In-Courage Sauk County Recovery Community Organization. The group's mission is to connect community members by building up additional support and recovery services.
Seffrood hopes to help introduce expanded resources to the community at large.
One such example could be greater and more long-term access to sober-living or Silver Living shelters at reduced cost.
A "stabilization house," she suggests, could allow people to stay sober, save money and then find a sustainable home to live in without pressures of time limits or having to resort to staying in hotel rooms and not be able to save money.
Another possible resource could be bike-share program with bicycles at various locations for people to conveniently rent to get where they need if they can't drive.
A third idea Seffrood proposes is to task Silver Living residents with maintaining hydroponics farms growing tea or vegetables to sell and sustain the costs associated with a fully operating recovery house. This could also promote healthy lifestyles and empower residents to give back to their communities.
Initially, Knight said he couldn't leave the house after beginning addiction recovery out of fear of judgment. But he was given a second chance, and others can, too, he said.
Knight said Seffrood and her peer support colleague Ryan Ramnarace both inspired him to pursue a college degree in psychology with an emphasis in substance abuse.
He wants to spread a message of hope for others and incite further positive change for all people to be loved and accepted.
"If everybody felt that way, we'd be living in a lot better world right now," Knight said. "This isn't just for people in recovery. This is for everybody in the community."
