Fans of classical music can come enjoy a concert at historic Park Hall, also known as Free Thinkers’ Hall, in Sauk City Oct. 18 while also supporting the building’s refurbishment.
The concert, hosted by the Free Congregation of Sauk County, will be performed by Trevor Stephenson on a 19th century piano.
Stephenson is a professional pianist, harpsichordist and forte-pianist. He earned a Doctor of Musical Arts from Cornell University in 1990.
“Even as a kid, I was always into Mozart,” Stephenson said.
Stephenson first heard Mozart played on an 18th century piano when he was 23. “It made the music as exciting as I thought it should be, but I could never get the modern piano to light it up like that,” Stephenson said. “The older instrument speaks faster than the modern instrument… it’s just more theatrical.”
A few years ago, Stephenson learned of a collection of classical pianos curated by a now deceased priest in Milwaukee brought over from Europe.
From that collection, Stephenson found a gem: a handmade 1855 Bösendorfer grand piano fashioned entirely out of wood.
After a painstaking two year refurbishing process that involved replacing parts to and restringing the Bösendorfer, Stephenson finally had the ideal piano. He just needed the ideal venue.
“This has been my dream,” Stephenson said of the acoustics in the 135 year old Park Hall. “It’s better than the ideal match.”
Mike Ryan, who helped refurbish the piano and transport it to Park Hall said securing the Bösendorfer and carrying it up the building’s steps were the most difficult parts of the process.
Part of what makes Park Hall’s acoustics such a good pair for the Bösendorfer grand piano is the sprung floor which acts as a sound resonator, the sloped ceilings and the plaster walls.
The plaster walls may provide stellar sound clarity, but they’re also in need of refurbishment.
Ellen Paul of the Free Congregation of Sauk County said the concert will raise funds to help the congregation work with an architect to remove the wall panels and replaster the walls themselves.
“Because we’re on the National Historic Register, we have to use the proper paint and exact right colors,” Paul said. “(The architect) specializes in that kind of work and so he’s gathering together all these artisans to do the re-plastering and painting.”
Paul said the restoration process is already in motion.
Locals can come out Oct. 19 to see one recently refurbished piece of history help raise funds to refurbish another.
