Free coronavirus testing taking place in Columbia County
Free coronavirus testing taking place in Columbia County

Registered Nurse Zach Goiffon delivers post-testing information to a COVID-19 testing recipient at the drive-thru testing site developed by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam and Dodge County Public Health Tuesday.

 DAN BAULCH/Contributed

The Wisconsin National Guard will assist Columbia County Public Health with free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Wyocena from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 18.  

This testing will be held at the Columbia County Highway Shop located at 338 W. Old Highway 16, Wyocena. The free testing is open to the community and appointments are not necessary. Online registration is encouraged. Those who do not register online will still be tested. Registration should be done no sooner than 24 hours prior to the event at register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/.

Due to the unknown amount of interest, prepare for potential wait times. It is requested that modes of transportation form a line and stay in the mode of transportation at all times. No restroom facilities will be available on site.

The National Guard will be doing the testing. Everyone will be in uniform and full personal protective equipment. Individuals will be contacted with their results within 3-7 business days. 

