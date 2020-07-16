Free COVID-19 testing coming to Columbia County

Columbia County’s health department will be partnering with Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare to provide free community COVID-19 testing in the near future.
Susan Lorenz, the county’s health officer, announced at Wednesday's county board meeting that the county had received a local testing grant from the federal CARES act, which will provide funding for the testing.
While the details of how the testing will work are uncertain, Lorenz said Divine Savior Hospital in Portage will be partnering with the county to provide a location and staffing.
“The purpose of the funding is to meet the increased testing needs of communities in order to manage COVID-19,” said Lorenz.
Currently, there are no free testing sites in the county. The nearest free community testing site is in Dane County, at the Alliant Energy Center, said Lorenz.
County residents can get tested for coronavirus at Divine Savior Hospital and Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus, but not for free.
According to Aspirus’ coronavirus webpage, a test through one of the company’s locations costs $221.
At Wednesday's county board meeting, Lorenz attributed the lack of community testing availability to a lack of public health nurse staffing in the health department.
“Sauk County’s health department has 40-plus employees, and they’re able to have the staff and the time to be offering testing,” said Lorenz. “Here in Columbia County, I have five budgeted nursing positions. There’s a difference in staffing.”
Sauk County's health department, in conjunction with the Wisconsin National Guard, has provided free testing at schools and area health care centers in May and June. Fire and EMS departments have also provided community testing in the past, where residents of the county and neighboring counties can receive drive-thru tests.
Currently in Sauk County, there is testing every Monday at the Spring Green fire department, and every Tuesday and Thursday at the Reedsburg Ambulance Service.
As of July 16 at 1:30 p.m. Columbia County has 131 total coronavirus cases in the county, 93 of which are classified as recovered cases, according to the daily totals on the county’s health department website.
Lorenz said that the county is currently classified to have a high level of community spread and coronavirus infection, based on standards from the Wisconsin Department of Health, and continues to encourage people to practice social distancing, wear face masks and stay home when sick.
Supervisor Steven Rohrbeck disagreed with Lorenz’s report, stating he believe there was not a high level of the virus in the county.
“I got a little problem with this high alert, I don’t understand it. We have 129 (cases), 93 have recovered. Why do we still have the high alert?” said Rohrbeck at the county board meeting. “I’m involved in the city of Portage and their recreation, and Portage was still going to continue on but what you did by keeping it high, it closed the schools down and they cannot play softball or baseball on school grounds. My question is, if we just went back down to medium, the kids could play.”
The COVID-19 activity level is determined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services based on a variety of measures. As of Wednesday, 59 or Wisconsin's 72 counties were listed as having a high activity level including all surrounding counties.
Information about the criteria used to determine activity levels can be found at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19.
