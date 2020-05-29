Related to this story
Most Popular
Devil’s Lake State Park and natural areas near Baraboo proved to be popular Memorial Day weekend destinations this year, despite the ongoing c…
Sun Prairie man charged in high-speed chase faces additional charges after allegedly hitting therapist at Juneau County Jail
A Sun Prairie man in the Juneau County Jail on charges related to a high speed police chase while using drugs is now facing an additional felo…
A driver and a passenger were taken into police custody following a high speed chase through Beaver Dam.
Plans are in the works for new retailers to take over the space where the Boston Store used to be in Beaver Dam.
The iconic Nancy’s Notions sewing supplies company in Beaver Dam has been sold.
A construction worker died following an injury on Horicon school grounds Wednesday.
No matter what option families choose for this year’s graduation, the Beaver Dam High School graduation will look very different from years past.
North Freedom man sentenced to 8 years in prison after violating probation in death of infant daughter
A former Baraboo man sentenced in 2012 for second-degree reckless homicide of an infant has been sentenced to eight years in prison after bein…
MADISON — A Portage man, who used his dental practice employees to fill oxycodone prescriptions for his own use, was placed on three years’ pr…
When the current COVID-19 pandemic reached across the world, Bridget Haima felt a spark of recognition.