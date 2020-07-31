Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing offered in Mayville this weekend

A free testing event for COVID-19 will be at the Dodge County Highway Department in Mayville, 850 Mallard Drive, this weekend.
Testing will occur from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday. All day Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, appointments will be required. Those interested can set up an appointment by calling 920-394-4304. The county health department is scheduling 40 to 50 tests per hour.
From 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, there will be only drive-up tests.
Any Wisconsin resident 5 or older will be able to receive a test at the drive-thru session, symptoms or not. A photo ID is not required. Those seeking tests will provide their name, address, phone number and date of birth.
Dodge County Public Health reported this week the department receives 200-225 tests a day and the number continues to go up. All results are regularly processed within 24 hours, the department said.
“We do our best to provide the most current information. We know we need to be a reliable resource for people wanting up-to -date information and those seeking ways to keep themselves safe,” Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer said.
“We continue to ask the public to act reasonably and safely; to include staying home when sick, washing hands often, maintaining 6 feet distance from non-household members and wearing face coverings when physical distancing is not possible.”
Gov. Tony Evers announced a statewide order to wear masks indoors, effective Saturday.
On Thursday, Dodge County reported 642 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, up eight from the previous day. There are 78 active cases in the county that are not among people house in the prison system. The state Department of Corrections has reported 237 cases among people in custody in the county. Five Dodge County residents have died from COVID-19.
