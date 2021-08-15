Free grandstand entertainment on tap at Dodge County Fair

For more than 700 days, the grandstand at the Dodge County Fair has sat empty. That’s all about to change when the fair opens Wednesday.
“With COVID, everybody canceled last summer – the entertainers canceled, the fair canceled – so we just moved on to planning the next fair and they all said yes to coming this year,” said Sharon Keil of the Dodge County Fair Association.
The Badger State Tractor Pull will kick-off the fair’s free entertainment lineup on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Keil said fair attendees will want to arrive early for this three-hour event because it’s been popular in the past.
Vehicles driven by fierce competitors across two tracks will pull sleds weighing approximately 40,000 pounds. Each 300-foot track will have “pull-offs” with approximately 75 participants. The event will feature various pro stock tractors and some of the top-running diesel trucks in the nation.
Music returns to the grandstand stage on Thursday at 8 p.m. with an appearance by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Beaver Dam is the band’s fourth stop on their 50th anniversary tour. The familiar country, folk and bluegrass sounds will entertain fair-goers. Expect to hear hits like “Fishin’ in the Dark,” “Mr. Bonjangles” and “Modern Day Romance” from the group that had secured 16 Top 10 country hits in the ‘80s and ‘90s.
Keil said there is no reserved seating for grandstand acts, but people are allowed to put down blankets and lawn chairs ahead of time and then explore other fair offerings, such as the exhibits, midway and food booths.
“But if you do that you need to be there when the show starts or shortly thereafter. We’re not going to leave the seats empty,” she said.
Friday’s entertainment features upcoming country singer/songwriter Jordan Davis. Davis was awarded the Best New Country Artist at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards. He’s had three consecutive number one platinum-certified hits, “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot,” “Singles You Up” and “Take it From Me.”
Two class rock groups will perform Saturday night, starting at 8 p.m.. Hit after hit will be heard as Starship featuring Mickey Thomas takes the stage with chart-toppers “Sara” and “We Built this City,” among others. After a brief intermission Blue Oyster Cult continues the concert with recognizable tunes like "(Don't Fear) The Reaper," "Burnin' For You” and “Godzilla.”
Sunday, the final day of the fair, won’t end quietly as two demolition derbies tear up the grounds at 1 and 6 p.m.
About 100 drivers of cars, trucks and vans will collide with roaring rides from throughout the state. The first derby will last approximately three hours, with the qualifying event beginning promptly at 6 p.m. Both derbies will be held rain or shine.
With the much-anticipated return of this event, purse money is listed at $8,000 this year – almost double award amounts from previous years. Those interested in participating should contact hookedonmotorsports@outlook.com or 608-438-4665.
“We’re hoping lots of people come out for all the grandstand acts. We’ve got a great variety of entertainment scheduled and the weather should be good,” said Keil. “Come on out and see all the things you weren’t able to see last year and we’ll make sure you have a good time.”
