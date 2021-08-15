Free grandstand entertainment on tap at Dodge County Fair

For more than 700 days, the grandstand at the Dodge County Fair has sat empty. That’s all about to change when the fair opens Wednesday.

“With COVID, everybody canceled last summer – the entertainers canceled, the fair canceled – so we just moved on to planning the next fair and they all said yes to coming this year,” said Sharon Keil of the Dodge County Fair Association.

The Badger State Tractor Pull will kick-off the fair’s free entertainment lineup on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Keil said fair attendees will want to arrive early for this three-hour event because it’s been popular in the past.

Vehicles driven by fierce competitors across two tracks will pull sleds weighing approximately 40,000 pounds. Each 300-foot track will have “pull-offs” with approximately 75 participants. The event will feature various pro stock tractors and some of the top-running diesel trucks in the nation.