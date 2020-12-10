Free Portage Presbyterian Christmas dinner shifts to reservations, drive-thru offering

“We get as much joy out of this as the people do,” Shaper said.

The concept of the dinner was not just to provide a meal, but to enjoy the holiday with others. A core group of volunteers, roughly 30 Shaper said, still plan to hand out food, but it isn’t the same as singing carols and laughing at a large table.

“It’s supposed to be a happy time of year,” Shaper said. “It’s hard to imagine not having everybody down in our church dining room and having the fun time we always have.”

They plan to greet every single person they serve, even as their faces are covered, whether they are handing them out at the church or delivering to those who are unable to leave their homes. Volunteers aren’t just congregants of the Presbyterian church, but community members who want to spend part of the day helping others, Hankins said. Volunteering at the dinner has become a part of his holiday tradition.

“For my family and I, this is Christmas dinner,” Hankins said. “This has been a part of our family’s life since the beginning. I think there’s a lot of people who do look forward to this because, not only for the sense of serving other people and helping other people, providing for other people, but just being able to make a difference in people’s lives.”