Free testing site coming to Cambria as COVID-19 surge continues in Columbia, Sauk

She said the health department has requested the National Guard set up another site in Portage in late November, but is waiting for confirmation.

Columbia County data

As of Friday, the county has reported 1,321 total positive cases since March, 55 of which are new. New cases have been in the double digits every day this week after a 122 case jump on Monday, according to numbers collected by Daily Register staff.

The number of COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized increased from eight on Monday to 12 on Friday.

The county releases summary data every Wednesday that looks at the past week. As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, confirmed positive cases in the county had increased by 282 since the previous Thursday. Active cases rose by 114 and hospitalizations rose by two over that same period.

Another Columbia County resident died of “complications surrounding the coronavirus” in the last week, bringing total deaths to four, according to the update.

Lorenz noted that the county “has seen a very steep surge of COVID-19 positive cases.” Within the first 16 days of October, it has had 642 new confirmed cases -- above 300 more than the 314 new cases reported in all of September.