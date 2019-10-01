WAUPUN — The eighth annual Waupun Senior Expo will be held Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Waupun Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Road.
Event coordinator Tom Thompson of Senior Expo Council Inc. is eager for all seniors to come to the event, to learn valuable information and to have a good time.
The event has proven a success for the past 21 years in Beaver Dam, and is no less successful in Waupun.
“We’ve been doing the Beaver Dam Senior Expo for the past 21 years, but that event is held in May,” Thompson said. “This is our fall event. It’s a little smaller event, but there are many of the same — and some that are unique to Waupun — vendors and presenters. Our Waupun event is definitely very popular and keeps growing every year.
“In fact, this year’s event is sold out as far as vendors are concerned. We’re expecting more than 350 people this year, which is about what we had last year.”
A total of 50 vendors will have booths set up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to offer options for a variety of goods and services. The featured attraction this year will be a painting demonstration by Bernice Valentine, who will share brush techniques and how to mix and blend colors.
Activities are designed to promote an active lifestyle. Special events throughout the day include bingo at 9:30 a.m., a master gardener presentation at 10 a.m., yoga with Waupun Senior Center Director Rachel Kaminski at 11 a.m. and a cooking demo from Chef Kara at noon.
Thompson promises a good time for all who attend.
“Many of the major agencies in the county will be there, like the Agency and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County, Adult Protective Services and so many others,” he said. “They’ll have representative there and there will be a tremendous amount of information available of people to better understand what services are available for them.”
Thompson said the October event is timed to coincide with Medicare changes and offers people a chance to get information about those changes.
“There are also county benefits and state benefits that the people who attend might want to know more about, and lots of help concerning those sorts of opportunities,” he said. “They can also learn about home care, what facilities or communities are available in the area, help with senior or assisted living and lots more.
“I’m with Visiting Angels of Central Wisconsin, but we always make sure to have more than one provider to offer different options.”
Lunch is available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with proceeds to benefit the Waupun Kiwanis.
Admission is free. More information is available at seniorexpocouncil.com.
