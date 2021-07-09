Freedom From Religion Foundation challenges Waupun Wellness Center partnership

Several other mental health care providers also serve the district.

Waupun City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve said the city donated $75,000 to the project from its healthcare-promoting Brooks Fund because it is confident there is not a legal issue.

“It comes down to licensure,” said Schlieve. “Church Health Services operates a state-certified mental health clinic. They hire only state-licensed, certifiable counselors to deliver services, and they’re not licensed to deliver Christian counseling. Really it’s fundamental in terms of matching the provider to the need. Based on licensure, they fit the need.”

“The biggest concern obviously that they’ve addressed is that we are a faith-based organization,” said O’Connor. “Even though we’re a faith-based organization many of the programs that we offer are not faith-based. They’re secular programs, and our mental health program is one of those. That is simply because we are we dealing with not only mentally vulnerable and fragile people, but also socio-economically fragile people. So we really wanted to make sure that if we’re going to provide mental health therapy to this group of people we’re going to do it appropriately."