Freedom From Religion Foundation challenges Waupun Wellness Center partnership

WAUPUN -- The Madison-based Freedom From Religion Foundation issued a release Thursday objecting to “a constitutionally problematic partnership between a Wisconsin school district and a religious entity.”
The Waupun Area School District has partnered with Church Health Services to provide on-site mental health and substance abuse counseling for students. Rock River Wellness Center is currently under construction at Rock River Intermediate School, with a fall completion date. The facility is designed to operate as part of the school, with evening access for mental health and other health care needs.
“The health care rooms can be utilized by our doctors when they come in and do clinics for low income clients in the evening,” said Church Health Services Executive Director Thea O’Connor. “Waupun area providers (vision and chiropractic among them) have expressed an interest in coming in and utilizing that space to serve the local low-income people as well. So this is a project that will benefit not just the kids, but also to provide access to health care for community members who are struggling with health care needs.”
“While we certainly support the district’s goal of providing mental health and substance use counseling to students of a vulnerable and impressionable age, explicitly partnering with a faith-based organization appears to favor not only religion but Christianity over all religions,” FFRF Legal Fellow Joseph McDonald wrote to Waupun Area School District Administrator Steve Hill. “We believe that the district can achieve its goal of providing mental health and substance use counseling without partnering with a faith-based organization.”
Several other mental health care providers also serve the district.
Waupun City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve said the city donated $75,000 to the project from its healthcare-promoting Brooks Fund because it is confident there is not a legal issue.
“It comes down to licensure,” said Schlieve. “Church Health Services operates a state-certified mental health clinic. They hire only state-licensed, certifiable counselors to deliver services, and they’re not licensed to deliver Christian counseling. Really it’s fundamental in terms of matching the provider to the need. Based on licensure, they fit the need.”
“The biggest concern obviously that they’ve addressed is that we are a faith-based organization,” said O’Connor. “Even though we’re a faith-based organization many of the programs that we offer are not faith-based. They’re secular programs, and our mental health program is one of those. That is simply because we are we dealing with not only mentally vulnerable and fragile people, but also socio-economically fragile people. So we really wanted to make sure that if we’re going to provide mental health therapy to this group of people we’re going to do it appropriately."
According to O'Connor, Church Health Services operates a state-certified mental health clinic and a certified Level 1 Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse (AODA) clinic. It is monitored by the state and audited annually to make it is doing everything appropriately. It is bound by state statute for how providers interact with and treat its patients.
FFRF also claims that in failing to charge the faith-based organization with district facility use fees, while still charging secular groups, the district has shown preference for religion over non-religion.
“This is an ever-more hazardous violation of the Establishment Clause and breach of the district’s own fiscal policy in light of the district’s $36 million debt referendum and $1.5 million bond debt, which was intended for building improvements, not religious services,” the release states.
“It is absolutely unnecessary for school officials to venture into a thicket of thorny constitutional questions in picking a religiously sectarian counseling group,” said FFRF Co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor. “This partnership is unconstitutional.”
“Church Health Services is only one of several mental health service providers, a number of which are non-religiously affiliated or non-faith-based providers, within the new Rock River Wellness Center,” Hill said. “The district does not endorse any religion or non-religion for which each of the providers may have an association. Each of these providers was offered the same, neutral facilities use access, and each provider is involved in the same referral process in which students and families requesting mental health services are able to voluntarily choose from any of the service providers at the center."
He said, “The Waupun Area School District is working with the Freedom From Religion Foundation to alleviate its concerns. Waupun Area School District’s partnership with Church Health Services, as well as several other mental health service providers, is not only greatly beneficial to the community, but also constitutionally sound.”