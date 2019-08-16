Daily gate admission to the Dodge County Fair is $7 before noon or $10 after that. Children 9 and under are free.
9 a.m. — Junior Fair poultry judging, dairy showmanship
10 a.m. — Open class dairy cattle showmanship
11 a.m. — Junior Britches showmanship
11 a.m. — Flight For Life lands at fairgrounds
11:30 a.m. — Kids pedal tractor pull
Noon to 12:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road
Noon — Open class fair cattle
1 p.m. — Junior Fair music performance at Radio Park
2-2:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road
3-3:30 p.m. — Nick’s Kids Show on West Midway Circle
3:30-4 p.m. — Wild World of Animals on North Grand Avenue
4-4:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road
5 p.m. — Celebrity Cream Puff Contest at Radio Park
5-5:30 p.m. — Nick’s Kids Show on West Midway Circle
5:30-6 p.m. — Wild World of Animals on North Grand Avenue
6-6:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road
6 p.m. — Junior Fair swine show
7-7:30 p.m. — Nick’s Kids Show on West Midway Circle
7:30-8 p.m. — Wild World of Animals on North Grand Avenue
8-9:30 p.m. — LANCO at Grandstand Stage
9-11:30 p.m. — Music by DJ Jeff Hall at Radio Park
9:30-11:30 p.m. — FM Rodeo at Radio Park Stage
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)