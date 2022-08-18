Friday at the Dodge County Fair

The Dodge County Fair runs Aug. 17 to 21 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds east of Beaver Dam, off Highway 33. Daily gate admission is $7 before noon and $10 after noon. Children age 9 and younger are free. Season tickets are $35 at the gate. No carry-ins. Parking and grandstand entertainment is included in daily admission. For more information, go to dodgecountyfairgrounds.com.
FRIDAY
Unlimited rides with the purchase of a $25 wristband from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Regular ticket prices are $1.25 each or 20 for $20 (rides take 3 or more tickets per person).
Judging in the Farm Progress Arena, Sheep Barn and Small Animal Building.
9 a.m.
Junior Fair Poultry Judging
People are also reading…
Junior Fair Dairy Showmanship
11 a.m.
Junior Britches Showmanship Contest
11:30 a.m.
Kids Pedal Tractor Pull at Grandstand
Kids ages 3 to 12 compete in age and weight classes in the Pedal Pull. Contestants should arrive 15 minutes early for registration, pedal tractors of different sizes provided.
Noon
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Open Class Dairy Cattle Judging
When Implied on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
1 p.m.
Junior Fair Music Performance Judging
2 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Crown on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
3 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
3:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
4 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Trash Pandas on the Homan Hometown Music Stage
5 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
Celebrity Cream Puff Contest at Radio Park
5:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
6 p.m.
Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road
Junior Fair Swine Showmanship
7 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle
7:30 p.m.
Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue
8 p.m.
Russell Dickerson Concert at the Grandstand
9:30 p.m.
FM Rodeo at Radio Park