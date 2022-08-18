 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday at the Dodge County Fair

Junior Fair judging

Judging of the Junior Fair Dairy Show takes place Thursday in the Farm Progress Arena at the Dodge County Fair. The fair continues through Sunday.

 Kelly Simon

The Dodge County Fair runs Aug. 17 to 21 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds east of Beaver Dam, off Highway 33. Daily gate admission is $7 before noon and $10 after noon. Children age 9 and younger are free. Season tickets are $35 at the gate. No carry-ins. Parking and grandstand entertainment is included in daily admission. For more information, go to dodgecountyfairgrounds.com.

Trying out a lawn tractor

Jack Kurer of Beaver Dam checks out the lawn equipment display at the Dodge County Fair on Thursday afternoon.

FRIDAY

Unlimited rides with the purchase of a $25 wristband from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Regular ticket prices are $1.25 each or 20 for $20 (rides take 3 or more tickets per person).

Judging in the Farm Progress Arena, Sheep Barn and Small Animal Building.

9 a.m.

Junior Fair Poultry Judging

Junior Fair Dairy Showmanship

11 a.m.

Junior Britches Showmanship Contest

11:30 a.m.

Kids Pedal Tractor Pull at Grandstand

Kids ages 3 to 12 compete in age and weight classes in the Pedal Pull. Contestants should arrive 15 minutes early for registration, pedal tractors of different sizes provided.

Noon

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Open Class Dairy Cattle Judging

When Implied on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

1 p.m.

Junior Fair Music Performance Judging

2 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Crown on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

3 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

3:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

4 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Trash Pandas on the Homan Hometown Music Stage

5 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

Celebrity Cream Puff Contest at Radio Park

5:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

6 p.m.

Pig, Duck and Goat Races on S. Fairview Road

Junior Fair Swine Showmanship

7 p.m.

Nick’s Kids Show on W. Midway Circle

7:30 p.m.

Wild World of Animals on N. Grand Avenue

8 p.m.

Russell Dickerson Concert at the Grandstand

9:30 p.m.

FM Rodeo at Radio Park

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

