Friends group helps Rio library get through pandemic

RIO -- Rio Community Library has survived the COVID-19 pandemic and Columbia County's library board president hopes the general public understands a big reason why.
“It’s the Friends,” Nancy Long said. “It’s been very tough for our small libraries to hang on during the pandemic, but with that community support, they’re hanging on.”
Columbia County this month issued its Columbia County Library Advocate of the Year Award to the Rio Area Library Friends group whose efforts before and after the pandemic have included fundraising, publishing a newsletter, bake sales, quilt shows and garden shows. Each year it contributes $3,500 for programming and materials, helps the library put together educational activities for children and maintains a garden behind the library.
“The biggest thing they do for us is carry the message,” Rio Community Library Director Roxanne Staveness said. “They are our flagbearers.”
The group of about 10 core members had to cancel several events in 2020, but, as of right now, plans to hold the Quilt Show in August and Santa Visit and Bake Sale in December.
“We have a community that works really hard to make sure we have a library that’s available to people here and the surrounding areas,” Friends President Jeanne Traut said. “A library is a place to feel comfortable and find resources.”
Traut, Staveness and Long each pointed out how important Rio's library is to patrons who live outside of Rio, where many county residents cannot access reliable internet service.
“We’ve had people come in here and actually start businesses by being able to access the internet in their libraries,” said Long, who is also a Columbia County Supervisor. “Libraries have helped their communities survive the isolation and loneliness of the pandemic and that has certainly been the case in Rio, where there is excellent community support for a wide variety of programs.”
The Rio library has five employees including two full-time employees and serves about 2,500 Columbia County residents. It operated on a budget of $160,000 and had a circulation of 18,000 items in 2020, Assistant Director Jon Pribbenow said. The Rio library did “very good” in 2020 considering that its circulation is normally about 21,000 items and Wisconsin libraries were forced to close for some months early in the pandemic, he added.
Rio, which offered curbside service during the shutdown, is still limiting patrons to 10 visitors at a time but hopes it can lift those limits later this year, Staveness said.
“The irony of the pandemic is that it has made our libraries even more valuable to their communities,” Long said of all 10 libraries in Columbia County. “I think the general public is becoming increasingly aware of just how valuable their library is to them.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.