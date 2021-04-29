Friends group helps Rio library get through pandemic

“We have a community that works really hard to make sure we have a library that’s available to people here and the surrounding areas,” Friends President Jeanne Traut said. “A library is a place to feel comfortable and find resources.”

Traut, Staveness and Long each pointed out how important Rio's library is to patrons who live outside of Rio, where many county residents cannot access reliable internet service.

“We’ve had people come in here and actually start businesses by being able to access the internet in their libraries,” said Long, who is also a Columbia County Supervisor. “Libraries have helped their communities survive the isolation and loneliness of the pandemic and that has certainly been the case in Rio, where there is excellent community support for a wide variety of programs.”

The Rio library has five employees including two full-time employees and serves about 2,500 Columbia County residents. It operated on a budget of $160,000 and had a circulation of 18,000 items in 2020, Assistant Director Jon Pribbenow said. The Rio library did “very good” in 2020 considering that its circulation is normally about 21,000 items and Wisconsin libraries were forced to close for some months early in the pandemic, he added.