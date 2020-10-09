Friends, peers remember Markesan superintendent Duane Bark, who died from COVID-19 complications

“I think what he would say his legacy is is the wonderful people that he’s brought in, and they will now carry on what he started,” added Breaker. “We haven’t had a ton of turnover in recent years so I think it’s just been the continuity of teachers and support staff staying around and continuing to put kids first and do the best we can.

“We’re going to continue to run the district like that. We’ll do whatever to keep the district moving forward.”

Koopman said that Bark’s guidance and direction over the years is especially vital now as those who take over his leadership are tasked with directing the district through the topsy-turvy pandemic conditions — weighing in-person learning vs. virtual learning, implementing certain protocols over other protocols, and everything else that comes along with the new way of life as we know it.

They’ll be thinking about Bark as they move forward.

“To everybody, he was a boss, a mentor, a friend, a great ambassador for Hornet Nation. But most importantly, he was just a really good guy,” Koopman said. “And I think that’s what everybody’s going to miss the most, is seeing him walking down the halls with a smile, asking you how you’re doing. He was just a really genuine, quality person.

“Sometimes bad things happen to really good people, and he was a really, really good person who deserved better than this. He and his family are just wonderful people. They’ve done so much for the community and the kids and the staff. It’s a really sad loss, because he was a really good person who had a lot more to give.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.