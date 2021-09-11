Friendship forged before military deaths that followed Sept. 11

“I suppose now is as good a time as any to go ahead and get this off my chest,” Straseskie wrote at the beginning of the letter. “With all that’s happened in the past weeks, the possibility of war seems high. Well, in the long run or the big picture, what does that mean for me?”

“Quite possibly Nick, I could die,” Straseskie wrote. “Plain and simple. I do not want to die. It saddens me to think of what I would miss if I was killed. But don’t confuse that with fear. I am not afraid to die and I am prepared to in both my heart and soul. It is my belief that there are greater causes to live and to fight for than one’s self. That is why I serve.”

Straseskie went on to write messages to his family.

“I have many more family members and friends to which I could write, but to keep it as simple as possible, tell them I was at peace with myself when I died, and I fought with everything I had,” he wrote.

Straseskie was the first Wisconsin service member killed in Iraq.

Area soldiers who died while serving overseas since 2001 are:

U.S. Army Pfc. Rachel Bosveld, 19, Waupun, who was killed on Oct. 26, 2003, during a mortar attack on the Abu Ghraib, Iraq, police station. She was a member of the 527th Military Police Co.

U.S. Army Capt. John F. Kurth, 31, Columbus, who was killed in Tikrit, Iraq, on March 13, 2004, when his patrol was hit by an explosive. He served with the 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment.

U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Michael J. Wendling, 20, Mayville, who was killed Sept. 26, 2005, when an explosive detonated near the Humvee he was in during convoy operations at Shaibah, Iraq. He was a member of the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry.

U.S. Army Lt. David Johnson, 24, Horicon, died in Afghanistan on Jan. 25, 2012, in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, serving in the U.S. Army in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Johnson’s patrol encountered an improvised explosive device.

U.S. Army PFC. Jacob Gassen, 21, Beaver Dam, died Nov. 29, 2010, in Afghanistan, serving in the U.S. Army in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Gassen died in the Pachir Wa Agam district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, of wounds sustained when an insurgent attacked his unit with small-arms fire.