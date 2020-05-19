Friendship man arrested after hit-and-run death in Adams County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Friendship man could face charges of hit-and-run involving death after he allegedly struck and killed a woman May 17 in the town of Big Flats.

Matthew Olson, 41, was traveling northbound on State Highway 13 when he struck a woman who was walking with a man on the east shoulder of the highway. The incident occurred along the 1300 block of Highway 13. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Olson did not stop after striking the female, continuing to travel northbound.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the incident. In a press release, the department said Olson was the sole occupant.

The name of the woman killed in the hit-and-run is being withheld pending family notification.

According to the sheriff's office, the hit-and-run involving death charges have been filed with the Adams County District Attorney's Office.

Assisting the sheriff's office at the scene was Nekoosa Ambulance, Big Flats First Responders, Wisconsin State Patrol, City of Adams Police Department, Town of Rome Police Department, Adams County Highway Department, and the Adams County Medical Examiner's Office.

Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.