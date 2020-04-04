FROM COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVES

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1920

The new Farmers & Merchants Union Bank building, which has been under the course of construction for several months past is rapidly nearing completion and when finished will be one of the most modern and up-to-date structures in the state. The work is being done under the direction of Chas. Ibisch and will be completed soon.

1960

“Jalopy on the Rocks” is sponsored by the Columbus Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs and is intended to raise funds for foreign exchange students from the American Field Service program. The contest is to guess the exact time the old car now on the ice will slip into the depths of the Crawfish River.

1970

The Columbus High School Junior Prom Committee selected the following chairman: Penny Reynolds, Gym Decorations; Nancy Behl, Punch Room Decorations; Teresa Shunter, Publicity, and Ellen Seidlinger, Programs.

The Journal-Republican attempted to solve the mystery about who the first baby Dr. E.M. Poser delivered in Columbus 75 years ago. The paper decided it was a tie between Herb Salzwedel and Clarence Hamann.

1980