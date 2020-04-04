FROM COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVES

1920
The new Farmers & Merchants Union Bank building, which has been under the course of construction for several months past is rapidly nearing completion and when finished will be one of the most modern and up-to-date structures in the state. The work is being done under the direction of Chas. Ibisch and will be completed soon.
1960
“Jalopy on the Rocks” is sponsored by the Columbus Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs and is intended to raise funds for foreign exchange students from the American Field Service program. The contest is to guess the exact time the old car now on the ice will slip into the depths of the Crawfish River.
1970
The Columbus High School Junior Prom Committee selected the following chairman: Penny Reynolds, Gym Decorations; Nancy Behl, Punch Room Decorations; Teresa Shunter, Publicity, and Ellen Seidlinger, Programs.
The Journal-Republican attempted to solve the mystery about who the first baby Dr. E.M. Poser delivered in Columbus 75 years ago. The paper decided it was a tie between Herb Salzwedel and Clarence Hamann.
1980
The Constitutional Taxpayers of Wisconsin sponsored a meeting in Columbus, that Posse Comitatus member James Wickstrom, as guest speaker. Wickstrom criticized all aspects of government and called for the impeachment of all politicians and the disbarring of all lawyers. He also attacked the “leftist liberal press” and added that all that’s printed is either a lie or is one sided.
An editorial talked about the “ominous warning about our road and highway system deteriorating” and supported the proposal to raise the gas tax from seven to ten cents per gallon.
1990
Don Cass of Columbus celebrated his 100th birthday. He credited his longevity to moderation, exercise, and eating oatmeal twice a day.
2000
For 37 years Fred Dartt has been a member of the Columbus Fire Department. His tenure has included 28 years as an officer, including 12 years as chief. On March 11th in Appleton Dartt was honored by the Wisconsin State Firefighters Association by placing third as the state’s 1999 Firefighter of the Year. The award was the highest ever received by a firefighter from Columbus.
The Columbus Community Hospital announced the hiring of Edward Harding as the new administrator. Harding comes to Columbus from Clinton, Iowa.
