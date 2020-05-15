FROM COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVES

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1970Along with three dozen contestants, the District 1 finals of the Alice in Dairyland Contest were scheduled to be held in Columbus. The current Alice in Dairyland, Judy Schultz was scheduled to attend.

The Columbus-Fall River Jaycees and the Columbus Women’s Club promoted Columbus as the Red Bud Capitol of the nation. Red Bud trees are found along Dickason Boulevard and West James Street with one tree on North Lewis Street that is over one hundred years old.

1980Debate continued at the City Council on the upgrade of Meister Drive from a class three street to a class one street with curb and gutter. Property owners along the street opposed the costs of the upgrades. The City Council moved ahead on the class one street project by a vote of 5-1.

Mary Ann Ebert of Columbus and Lori Nashold of Fall River were selected to attend Badger Girl’s State.

1990Rev. Laval Suiter was installed as pastor of Columbus Church of the Nazarene by District superintendent Rev. Laurel Matson. Suiter previously served at Minong and Marinette, Wisconsin.