Front Street in downtown Beaver Dam will be closed starting Wednesday.
Beaver Dam Director of Engineering Richie Piltz said the 100 block of the street will be closed for a few days to repair leaking water service infrastructure. There will be a detour route using North Spring Street and West Maple Avenue.
Front Street has been the site of a lot of work over the past year, whether to plant new trees or redo alleyways. The street was torn up in 2015 for a major road reconstruction project in the downtown area.
Stone Street has been under construction all summer in large part to repair the water infrastructure below its surface after costly water main breaks kept racking up. Piltz said the contractor for the Stone Street project is working to have it opened between Jefferson Street and Roedl Court by the time school starts for easier access to Jefferson Elementary School there.
Other road projects on the agenda this year include the beginning of the Roosevelt Drive reconstruction project and the repaving of a large section of Madison Street. The city accepted bids for both projects earlier this month.
The Roosevelt project is expected begin in September, run through the fall and finish in 2020. The resurfacing of Madison is expected to be complete by November.
