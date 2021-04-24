Frontline health experts say much still to be learned

“It’s one of the diseases we treat now, but I don’t know that it’s ever going to completely go away,” he said. “There’s an expectation that things will go back to the way that they were before and I don’t know that that’s going to be the case. We’re very fortunate to be able to treat it with vaccines but it may be in the community, and the world, for a long time to come.”

He continued, “We’ve learned a lot in the past year so I think it will have gone from something we didn’t know many details about to something that we can actually treat and manage. Knowing that health care people have been vaccinated for two months now we feel less fearful than we had in the past. We’ve learned a lot in the last year.”

Regarding mask use, he is hopeful that it will not need to continue.

“I hope the masks can go way in a couple months but I think the fear of the unknown will still be there. The mask is the comforting factor and people may continue to wear them, especially for people with high risk factors. I wish masks would go away but I fear that they’re not going to.”

Sauk County Public Health Director and COVID-19 Incident Commander Treemanisha Stewart has only been on the job for the past two months, having arrived in the thick of COVID vaccinations. Still, she was happy to take up the post.