Frontline health experts say much still to be learned

Questions abound regarding the COVID-19 virus, and what the future holds for the potential victims around the world. And even while cases trend to lower numbers, the threat of a surge still remains.
Three frontline workers/experts in the field recently shared their prognoses for the dreaded virus, and gave their best guesses as to what might come to pass in the future, both short-term and long-term. They include a pharmacist, a disease expert/retired physician and a public health officer.
Dr. Ayaz Samadani has 50 years of experience in local practice and retired in 2014. Although he is trained as a family physician he also received training in tropical/infectious diseases. Samadani is uniquely qualified to speak on the pandemic, having received certification from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, which recently redirected the majority of its research efforts to COVID-19. He has been sharing weekly information about the COVID-19 pandemic via Zoom, and has a loyal following for the knowledge he is gathering as an active member of the medical community.
The doctor is optimistic that the disease will soon be under control, and that valuable lessons have been learned.
“During the past year, we got a grip on so many aspects of the disease,” he said. “The very fast track for vaccination is unprecedented. Developing a vaccine can take anywhere between five and 10 years, but in less than a year we have options that are extremely effective, with more on the way.”
Despite recent rises in infection rates, Samadani believes that the world is, for the most part, headed in the right direction.
“Providing vaccination has significantly reduced the number of new infections,” said Samadani in an April 2 email. “Until we achieve herd immunity it would be advisable to wear a mask when in the crowds or indoor meetings. We would achieve herd immunity when our children from age 6 months to 18 years of age are vaccinated. To be safe we need to have 80-85% vaccination in our country. Hopefully we will achieve that goal by some time in June. Then things will get back to normal and we’ll get back to our pre-pandemic lives with culture, sports, gatherings, picnics, in-person schooling and all the rest.”
According to Samadani all of the vaccinated people without any symptoms may avoid wearing masks and social distancing. He also predicts, however, that wearing masks may continue through 2021 for high-risk individuals.
The doctor believes that the current illness will have a lasting impact on future diseases, primarily through understanding how it is spread. He indicated that seasonal flu infections are way down because of the measures people are taking to prevent contracting COVID. That is proof that preventive measures work — for airborne illness in particular.
“We know how not to infect other people using masks and distancing,” he said. “If you believe in science you must take actions to prevent the spread of illness. First we have to kill this, and to do that we have to follow scientific evidence.”
He indicated that researchers are already working to incorporate COVID coverage into the next flu vaccine. Since the COVID shot works or provides protection for a period of six months to 12 months, it would be advisable to have a booster shot in the future. The future vaccine against COVID or a booster those may work against new variants.
He warned against the politicization of the issue, arguing that politicians must often ignore science to achieve their ends.
“It is a hard decision to mandate masks and limiting crowd size because it affects the economy and limits growth,” he said. “If the policy is to expose everyone to an infectious disease and wait for the herd immunity, then there is a tremendous price to be paid that would tarnish the public health system.”
The historic Wilz’s Drug Inc., 140 E. Cook St., Portage, was started by John Wilz in 1952 and continued in his family until 2018. It is now operated as a Hometown Pharmacy by partner/pharmacist Larry Crowley. Crowley has been busy for more than two months giving COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We’re a really good source for health care in the community and are glad to be easily accessible,” he said. “We have been very busy giving vaccinations these days and are glad to offer that service to the public.”
He had estimated just under 1,100 vaccinations when contacted at the end of March.
“It’s one of the diseases we treat now, but I don’t know that it’s ever going to completely go away,” he said. “There’s an expectation that things will go back to the way that they were before and I don’t know that that’s going to be the case. We’re very fortunate to be able to treat it with vaccines but it may be in the community, and the world, for a long time to come.”
He continued, “We’ve learned a lot in the past year so I think it will have gone from something we didn’t know many details about to something that we can actually treat and manage. Knowing that health care people have been vaccinated for two months now we feel less fearful than we had in the past. We’ve learned a lot in the last year.”
Regarding mask use, he is hopeful that it will not need to continue.
“I hope the masks can go way in a couple months but I think the fear of the unknown will still be there. The mask is the comforting factor and people may continue to wear them, especially for people with high risk factors. I wish masks would go away but I fear that they’re not going to.”
Sauk County Public Health Director and COVID-19 Incident Commander Treemanisha Stewart has only been on the job for the past two months, having arrived in the thick of COVID vaccinations. Still, she was happy to take up the post.
“I can’t say that I even gave it much thought. I was just so excited about the position,” she said. “I was happy to take it and decided I would just handle whatever came my way. Our office actually had a plan and knows exactly what to do, so it wasn’t like I walked into any kind of disarray. It was really well organized so my job was to learn what those plans are and help move forward with them.”
She credits her deputy director, staff and volunteers for making things run smoothly and efficiently.
“I can’t take credit for any of this,” she said. “I’m just the face of the department, but the hardest work is being done by our veteran employees and others. The biggest thanks go to them for all they’ve done and continue to do.”
Although she has no idea how many vaccinations had been administered as of April 2, she did indicate that her department has been working cooperatively with others to make sure that vaccines are available to other groups. She credits the Ho-Chunk Nation and other agencies for their help.
“We work very well together in order to vaccinate all those who are eligible, as quickly as possible,” she said. “We’re very blessed and fortunate to have partners that are willing to help accomplish our one mission.”
She was disappointed to see a bit of an uptick in test positives the week before Easter. Her department strongly advises citizens to wear masks and social distance until further notice.
“They’re still effective ways to reduce transmission and until this is under better control it’s the best way we have of controlling the spread,” she said.
She is optimistic that shots will help to control the disease’s impact, but warns that it will continue to be a threat into the future.
“It is so difficult to tell what the future will bring,” she said. “I can’t guess where we’ll be in another year. What we have in front of us is that what is effective is getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing. How long that will last? We don’t know.”
She suggested that there is some evidence that in the future that COVID could be as prevalent as the flu, and may require additional shots in the future.
“We just don’t know,” she said. “We are hopeful for good news but we can’t say anything like that at this point with all due certainty.”
Although political wrangling continues, her mission is clear.
“We stand behind the science,” she said. “We can’t stand behind other opinions, so whatever the CDC (Centers of Disease Control and Prevention) and the State Health Department say we should follow we absolutely will follow. To say anything else is a disservice to all of the people that we serve.”
Samadani added, “Things are changing so fast. The data is still coming in and there is much still to be learned.”