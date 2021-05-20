 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fully vaccinated individuals can now enter Columbus city buildings without a mask
0 comments
alert top story

Fully vaccinated individuals can now enter Columbus city buildings without a mask

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council approved allowing people to enter municipal buildings without a mask if they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The measure was approved 5-1 with alderperson Paul Pyfferoen voting against it.

The Columbus City Council was addressing the issue after opening the buildings back up to the public earlier this month. After a variety of opinions were expressed about mask wearing during its May 4 meeting, the council postponed the decision of lifting the mask requirement for city buildings.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Mary Arnold said that during the period between the meetings, Centers of Disease Control and Prevention loosened the restrictions on people who have been vaccinated for the virus to be inside buildings without a mask.

Columbus City Council president Ian Gray spoke against removing the mask requirement in its entirety and suggested instead adding and exception for people who have been fully vaccinated.

Council Alderperson Shelly Albright said Dane County was letting its emergency order to expire June 2.

“There is no logical reason to take this down,” Gray said. “We can just add verbiage if you are fully vaccinated that you are not required to wear a mask.”

Columbus City Administrator Kyle Ellefson said there are other safety factors in place in the city buildings including air filters and clear dividers for city employees.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy downpours and floods in Rio Grande Valley

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Harms, Gene and Jason
Obituaries

Harms, Gene and Jason

BARABOO—A memorial service for Gene Harms and Jason Harms will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo, W…

Thompson, Gene D.
Obituaries

Thompson, Gene D.

BARABOO—Gene D. Thompson, age 88, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Meadow Lane Assisted Living in Baraboo. He was b…

Lake, Alisha
Obituaries

Lake, Alisha

PORTAGE – Alisha Lake, age 35, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 9, 2021, on Mother’s Day, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Clark, Jeffrey P. "Jeff"
Obituaries

Clark, Jeffrey P. "Jeff"

POYNETTE—Jeffrey P. “Jeff” Clark entered the world on June 20, 1954, into the hands of close family friend, Dr. Stevenson, at Dr. Focke’s Poyn…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News