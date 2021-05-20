Fully vaccinated individuals can now enter Columbus city buildings without a mask

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council approved allowing people to enter municipal buildings without a mask if they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The measure was approved 5-1 with alderperson Paul Pyfferoen voting against it.

The Columbus City Council was addressing the issue after opening the buildings back up to the public earlier this month. After a variety of opinions were expressed about mask wearing during its May 4 meeting, the council postponed the decision of lifting the mask requirement for city buildings.

Mayor Mary Arnold said that during the period between the meetings, Centers of Disease Control and Prevention loosened the restrictions on people who have been vaccinated for the virus to be inside buildings without a mask.

Columbus City Council president Ian Gray spoke against removing the mask requirement in its entirety and suggested instead adding and exception for people who have been fully vaccinated.

Council Alderperson Shelly Albright said Dane County was letting its emergency order to expire June 2.

“There is no logical reason to take this down,” Gray said. “We can just add verbiage if you are fully vaccinated that you are not required to wear a mask.”

Columbus City Administrator Kyle Ellefson said there are other safety factors in place in the city buildings including air filters and clear dividers for city employees.