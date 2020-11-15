Fund is just for kids: Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation helps fill children's needs

Part of the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation’s work is directed to a very specific need, but in a wide variety of ways.
The Beaver Dam Police Department Kids Fund has responded to special requests since it was formed several years ago by the Tom and Judy Heffron family. That fund has since become part of the community foundation.
Both Heffrons had long careers in education and both are keen to support children’s needs. Their giving continues, and is growing in a fund that anyone can support.
The Kids Fund pays for everything from anti-bullying assemblies, to bike locks, to backpacks, to comforting gifts for children during police calls. It can also cover things like stickers, stuffed animals, erasers, coloring books and other things that kids like to receive at presentations and during school visits.
“Those things can help us build a relationship with the kids, which is something we like to do whenever we can,” said Beaver Dam Chief of Police John Kreuziger. “It’s hard to budget every year because it’s always changing. It all depends on the needs of the kids at different times of the year.”
For example, last year there were childrenn who needed bikes and bike locks.
“We went out and bought those things for them and it has really had a big impact on their lives,” Kreuziger said. “You can’t really budget for those kinds of unknowns. Sometimes we see a kid who’s in need of a backpack and we’ll go to the store and buy one. Some of these things may be little, but they mean a lot to a kid.”
Needs are reported by patrol officers and school liaison officers. Schools may also identify children’s needs, such as the anti-bullying assemblies.
“It’s only for children that we see are in need in Beaver Dam. That’s all we use it for,” said Kreuziger. It’s nice to have a rotating fund like this. It gives us the flexibility to buy the things we know are needed.”
The Heffrons recently donated, for a second time, to purchase hand-held stop signs for crossing guards. The LED signs wear out over time, and more are needed as guard numbers increase and substitutes come on board who also need equipment.
“It wasn’t a huge donation but it filled an urgent need,” Tom said. “We want to keep kids safe and this seemed like a good way to help.”
To contribute, visit beaverdamacf.com and click on “Become a Donor.” Checks should be written to the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation with “Kids Fund” written in the memo.
