Fund is just for kids: Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation helps fill children's needs

Part of the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation’s work is directed to a very specific need, but in a wide variety of ways.

The Beaver Dam Police Department Kids Fund has responded to special requests since it was formed several years ago by the Tom and Judy Heffron family. That fund has since become part of the community foundation.

Both Heffrons had long careers in education and both are keen to support children’s needs. Their giving continues, and is growing in a fund that anyone can support.

The Kids Fund pays for everything from anti-bullying assemblies, to bike locks, to backpacks, to comforting gifts for children during police calls. It can also cover things like stickers, stuffed animals, erasers, coloring books and other things that kids like to receive at presentations and during school visits.

“Those things can help us build a relationship with the kids, which is something we like to do whenever we can,” said Beaver Dam Chief of Police John Kreuziger. “It’s hard to budget every year because it’s always changing. It all depends on the needs of the kids at different times of the year.”

For example, last year there were childrenn who needed bikes and bike locks.