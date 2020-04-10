Funding available for Columbus Water & Light customers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Columbus Water & Light urges electric customers concerned about being able to pay bills to apply for energy assistance before the May 15 deadline.

Funding is available to help income-qualified residential customers pay their electric bills, including those whose employment has been impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

In Wisconsin, energy assistance eligibility requirements were adjusted to more efficiently assist families impacted by COVID-19 and are now based on the household’s previous month of income, rather than the former requirement of the previous three-month’s income. Energy Assistance provides bill pay support for heating costs, electric costs, and energy crises.

For more information and applications, call 1-800-506-5596, or visit homeenergyplus.wi.gov.