Funding available for Columbus Water & Light customers

Columbus Water & Light urges electric customers concerned about being able to pay bills to apply for energy assistance before the May 15 deadline.
Funding is available to help income-qualified residential customers pay their electric bills, including those whose employment has been impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency.
In Wisconsin, energy assistance eligibility requirements were adjusted to more efficiently assist families impacted by COVID-19 and are now based on the household’s previous month of income, rather than the former requirement of the previous three-month’s income. Energy Assistance provides bill pay support for heating costs, electric costs, and energy crises.
For more information and applications, call 1-800-506-5596, or visit homeenergyplus.wi.gov.
