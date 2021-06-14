Funding for Beaver Dam Lake improvement added to state budget bill

An improvement to a portion of Beaver Dam Lake's shore could be underway once the state's budget is passed.

Rep. Jon Plumer, R-Lodi, announced last week that the state legislature's joint finance committee approved $220,200 in state spending from the environmental fund for shoreline restoration along Beaver Dam Lake at Puckagee Springs Creek. The area is located between Spring Road and Breezy Point Road outside Fox Lake.

The final budget has yet to be passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Tony Evers. Plumer said in a statement that the budget item is great news for the Beaver Dam area and recognized Beaver Dam Lake champions for continued advocacy for the project.

"Unfortunately, the shoreline has receded more than 20 feet in the Puckagee Springs Creek area over the last ten years, making the area hard to reach. This investment in shoreline stabilization is an important step in restoring full public access to this part of the lake and in expanding opportunities for fishing from the shore," Plumer said. "Beaver Dam Lake is a great asset to the area and worthy of this investment. I urge Gov. Evers to keep this project funding intact when the budget goes to his desk for final approval."

