Funding for Beaver Dam Lake improvement added to state budget bill
Funding for Beaver Dam Lake improvement added to state budget bill

A piece of the shoreline of Beaver Dam Lake as seen from a boat launch in the town of Fox Lake. Funding for a lake improvement made it into the budget bill as the state legislature continues the budget process.

 CHRIS HIGGINS Daily Citizen

An improvement to a portion of Beaver Dam Lake's shore could be underway once the state's budget is passed.

Rep. Jon Plumer, R-Lodi, announced last week that the state legislature's joint finance committee approved $220,200 in state spending from the environmental fund for shoreline restoration along Beaver Dam Lake at Puckagee Springs Creek. The area is located between Spring Road and Breezy Point Road outside Fox Lake.

The final budget has yet to be passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Tony Evers. Plumer said in a statement that the budget item is great news for the Beaver Dam area and recognized Beaver Dam Lake champions for continued advocacy for the project.

"Unfortunately, the shoreline has receded more than 20 feet in the Puckagee Springs Creek area over the last ten years, making the area hard to reach. This investment in shoreline stabilization is an important step in restoring full public access to this part of the lake and in expanding opportunities for fishing from the shore," Plumer said. "Beaver Dam Lake is a great asset to the area and worthy of this investment. I urge Gov. Evers to keep this project funding intact when the budget goes to his desk for final approval."

The area is on property owned by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Bill Foley of the Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association said restoration was done in there back in the 1980s with stone placed on the shoreline, but there hasn't been any maintenance. He said the project for restoration and maintenance will protect the shoreline from erosion as well as the wetland behind it. Preventing erosion will keep sediments and nutrients from the soil from spilling into the lake.

The area, with its cooler water, is good for northern pike to spawn and waterfowl to nest.

"It's a nice project. It covers a lot of bases. It covers a lot of things," Foley said. "It gives us a nice area again for the habitat."

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

