Funding for Beaver Dam Lake improvement added to state budget bill

An improvement to a portion of Beaver Dam Lake's shore could be underway once the state's budget is passed.
Rep. Jon Plumer, R-Lodi, announced last week that the state legislature's joint finance committee approved $220,200 in state spending from the environmental fund for shoreline restoration along Beaver Dam Lake at Puckagee Springs Creek. The area is located between Spring Road and Breezy Point Road outside Fox Lake.
The final budget has yet to be passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Tony Evers. Plumer said in a statement that the budget item is great news for the Beaver Dam area and recognized Beaver Dam Lake champions for continued advocacy for the project.
"Unfortunately, the shoreline has receded more than 20 feet in the Puckagee Springs Creek area over the last ten years, making the area hard to reach. This investment in shoreline stabilization is an important step in restoring full public access to this part of the lake and in expanding opportunities for fishing from the shore," Plumer said. "Beaver Dam Lake is a great asset to the area and worthy of this investment. I urge Gov. Evers to keep this project funding intact when the budget goes to his desk for final approval."
The area is on property owned by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Bill Foley of the Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association said restoration was done in there back in the 1980s with stone placed on the shoreline, but there hasn't been any maintenance. He said the project for restoration and maintenance will protect the shoreline from erosion as well as the wetland behind it. Preventing erosion will keep sediments and nutrients from the soil from spilling into the lake.
The area, with its cooler water, is good for northern pike to spawn and waterfowl to nest.
"It's a nice project. It covers a lot of bases. It covers a lot of things," Foley said. "It gives us a nice area again for the habitat."
Wisconsin's Art & Peony Festival proves popular
Peony001.jpg
Peony002.jpg
Peony003.jpg
Peony004.jpg
Peony005.jpg
Peony006.jpg
Peony007.jpg
Peony008.jpg
Peony009.jpg
Peony010.jpg
Peony011.jpg
Peony012.jpg
Peony013.jpg
Peony014.jpg
Peony015.jpg
Peony016.jpg
Peony017.jpg
Peony018.jpg
Peony019.jpg
Peony020.jpg
Peony021.jpg
Peony022.jpg
Peony023.jpg
Peony024.jpg
Peony025.jpg
Peony026.jpg
Peony027.jpg
Peony028.jpg
Peony029.jpg
Peony030.jpg
Peony031.jpg
Peony032.jpg
Peony033.jpg
Peony034.jpg
Peony035.jpg
Peony036.jpg
Peony037.jpg
Peony038.jpg
Peony039.jpg
Peony040.jpg
Peony041.jpg
Peony042.jpg
Peony043.jpg
Peony044.jpg
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.