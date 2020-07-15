Funding secured, contract signed for next phase of Portage Family Skate Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Phase II of the Portage Family Skate Park has been four years in the making, but after multiple fundraising efforts and backing from the city council, construction is expected to begin in August.

Portage Family Skate Park President Kyle Little said the park has reached its goal of raising more than $165,000 for phase II building and has signed a contract with Grindline Skateparks.

The contract is set to not exceed $151,000, meaning any costs over that amount will be picked up by Grindline, said Little.

“We’ve saved the community and the donors quite a bit of money,” said Little. “Being able to have a company like Grindline and getting to know these people, we’re in good hands.”

The phase II expansion will add 3,000 square feet to the park's existing 4,178 square feet and will focus on adding ramp space that will be well suited for beginner or intermediate skaters, said Little.

The park will feature a donor plaque to honor members of the community that donated money or materials to the project, as well as donor bricks people were able to purchase.