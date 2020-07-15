Funding secured, contract signed for next phase of Portage Family Skate Park

Phase II of the Portage Family Skate Park has been four years in the making, but after multiple fundraising efforts and backing from the city council, construction is expected to begin in August.
Portage Family Skate Park President Kyle Little said the park has reached its goal of raising more than $165,000 for phase II building and has signed a contract with Grindline Skateparks.
The contract is set to not exceed $151,000, meaning any costs over that amount will be picked up by Grindline, said Little.
“We’ve saved the community and the donors quite a bit of money,” said Little. “Being able to have a company like Grindline and getting to know these people, we’re in good hands.”
The phase II expansion will add 3,000 square feet to the park's existing 4,178 square feet and will focus on adding ramp space that will be well suited for beginner or intermediate skaters, said Little.
The park will feature a donor plaque to honor members of the community that donated money or materials to the project, as well as donor bricks people were able to purchase.
Little said the park, in partnership with the Portage Parks and Recreation Department had hoped to offer intermediate skills classes at the park, but chose to forgo the classes this summer due to COVID-19.
“When you’re teaching kids of younger ages, a lot of times you need to be hands-on, and it’s not appropriate to be hands-on with kids of young ages right now,” said Little.
In 2019, the Edward C. Lenz and June M. Lenz charitable trust offered to match donations to the penny to fund the second phase of building the skate park. Little said people are still welcome to donate, but the donations will no longer be matched.
In June, the Portage Common Council entered into an agreement with the skate park to support the next phase of building as a “public improvement” and will approve building and budget plans created by the skate park.
Little said three local construction companies -- Davis Construction, Shaper Excavating and Petroleum and Wieser Concrete -- donated trucks, drivers and building materials to the project, which helped lower the cost.
Construction is expected to be done in September or October.
Little said he is already looking toward raising money for Phase III for the park, and hopes the money can be raised by offering naming rights to a local business or organization.
Sean Malone, a State Farm insurance agent in Portage, has already started the donations for Phase III with a $1,000 donation.
