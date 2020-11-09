Fundraising campaign begins for new Mayville library

The fundraising campaign for the community to support a new library in Mayville has begin.
The library campaign planning committee has set a goal of raising $400,000 from community members. The Piggly Wiggly and the True Value in Mayville have transaction roundups in place for those who are willing to donate. Other businesses around town have jugs set up for community members to donate cash to the new library.
A donation page is also available on the Mayville library website.
"We’re hoping to get the word out as much as possible and get the community behind this," said Sue Smith of the library campaign committee.
She said the community campaign is the next step for building a much-needed 21st century library in Mayville. The campaign is expected to run through the spring and possibly longer if necessary. Smith said Mayville is enthusiastic about it.
The push for a new library in Mayville has been in the making for a few years to offer more resources, study space, meeting space, technology options, storage, accessibility for people with disabilities and more.
The current library on Main Street has outlived its planned life expectancy of 25 years. The committee announced a $1 million grant from the Ted and Grace Bachhuber Foundation last year to seed the process. Further funding will come from additional donations and the proceeds from the sale of the current library.
The designated site for the new library is an empty parcel on John Street near the Old Limestone School, a few blocks away from the current library.
