Funds sought for leaky Waupun City Hall boiler system

WAUPUN — Waupun residents have always been proud of their historic City Hall, but their historic boiler is another matter.
A recent report from Cedar Corporation reveals that the 40-plus-year-old boiler is urgently in need of replacement, not just because it is old, but also because the 1928 pipes it is connected to are starting to leak.
The entire system is likely to fail – and soon, according to the experts.
“We believe the pipes go back to the time when the building was first constructed,” said Director of Public Works Jeff Daane. “There are some newer pipes where we’ve repaired leaks in the past, but engineers have discovered some water and dampness inside the trenches where the pipes were run. It’s time to do something before it gets any worse.”
City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve indicated that funds may be available to help, but that an application must be submitted quickly.
The situation prompted Monday night’s special meeting.
According to Schlieve, “The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin’s Office of Energy Innovation is seeking applications for their Energy Innovation Grant Program (EIGP). The EIGP program can ‘cover a wide variety of energy related projects that reduce energy consumption and support renewable energy and energy storage, energy efficiency and demand response, electric and renewable natural gas (RNG) vehicles and infrastructure, or comprehensive energy planning.’”
Boiler cost is estimated at $750,000. A million dollars is being sought to cover both the heating and cooling systems, however. Both systems have exceeded the expected life cycle.
This year, as part of a comprehensive facilities study, Cedar Corporation completed an evaluation of all city-owned facilities. That study identified the City Hall HVAC systems as critical.
Rationale includes the fact that the one system – for both heating and cooling – would shut down the facility for an indeterminate time. A new system would include two boilers to prevent such a crisis.
Replacement is expected to take months rather than days, according to Daane.
The Cedar Corporation report further indicated that “The current steam system was not chemically treated prior to 2002. Steam systems left untreated are subject to piping corrosion, which can cause significant damage/failure. During an investigation, numerous leaks were reported in the steam and steam condensate piping that runs the perimeter of the building. Additionally, odors which would indicate moisture in the trenches were identified. Pipe leaks have been an ongoing problem over the last several years, resulting in needed repairs. The age of the existing boiler (installed in the early 1980s) and lack of proper chemical treatment means that it is likely the entire piping system needs to be replaced.”
Whatever funds are granted must be matched by a similar amount from the city. Although the HVAC replacement is not included in the 2021 budget, Schlieve indicated that projects could be re-prioritized to allow the project to be completed as soon as possible.
A new system will be hot water rather than steam, although existing radiators can be utilized. New pipes will be needed, however, and Daane indicated that walls will need to be opened to allow that to happen.
“It’s going to be a big project, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.
A grant application will be completed by Schlieve and by Community and Economic Development Coordinator Sarah Van Buren.
“It will be a collaborative effort,” said Schlieve.
The grant must be submitted by Jan. 31. Awardees will be notified sometime in April.
Schlieve indicated that grant appropriation will be a very competitive process, but is hopeful that Waupun will receive funding based on its urgent need.
Resolutions were approved to apply for the grant and to award a contract for HVAC in an amount not to exceed $12,000 to Cedar Corporation of Menomonie.
“So insulated underwear, boots and mittens wouldn’t be out of the question if something would break down?” joked Alderperson Nancy Vanderkin, making the first motion.