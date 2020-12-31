Funds sought for leaky Waupun City Hall boiler system

Whatever funds are granted must be matched by a similar amount from the city. Although the HVAC replacement is not included in the 2021 budget, Schlieve indicated that projects could be re-prioritized to allow the project to be completed as soon as possible.

A new system will be hot water rather than steam, although existing radiators can be utilized. New pipes will be needed, however, and Daane indicated that walls will need to be opened to allow that to happen.

“It’s going to be a big project, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.

A grant application will be completed by Schlieve and by Community and Economic Development Coordinator Sarah Van Buren.

“It will be a collaborative effort,” said Schlieve.

The grant must be submitted by Jan. 31. Awardees will be notified sometime in April.

Schlieve indicated that grant appropriation will be a very competitive process, but is hopeful that Waupun will receive funding based on its urgent need.

Resolutions were approved to apply for the grant and to award a contract for HVAC in an amount not to exceed $12,000 to Cedar Corporation of Menomonie.