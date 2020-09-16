Future of namesake statue in Columbus still unclear

Months after its removal, the city of Columbus is still seeking input on what to do with its Christopher Columbus statue.
A fiberglass statue depicting Columbus used to sit near the intersection of Highways 151 and 16/60. The Common Council voted to remove it in July following a petition from a local student.
The statue, which had sat in state road right-of-way following a reconstruction project, now sits in storage.
The city issued a request for proposal in August for interested parties to pitch an idea for what to do with the statue. In the end, the city only received one proposal from the local Knights of Columbus chapter that did not fully respond to the city's request. The request asked for details like a specific location for statue placement and a financial plan.
On Tuesday, the Columbus Common Council Committee of the Whole signaled being OK with allowing the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal group, a chance to resubmit a plan, while the city prepares to issue another requests for proposals in the coming weeks.
"We don’t have an overwhelming amount of options," said Council President Katie Ryan.
The proposal from the Knights of Columbus came as a resolution passed during a July 14 Knights meeting to ask the city to turn the statue over to the group and Dan Amato, a Knight. The statue was commissioned by Amato, the operator of the local Columbus Antique Mall and Museum, and was part of quincentennial celebrations in 1992. The quincentennial committee gave the statue to the city and money for upkeep in 2012 after it disbanded.
The Knights' resolution, dated before the city issued its request for proposals, did not address details city staff needed from proposals like where the statue would be displayed, how it would be moved, local benefit and zoning suitability.
Mayor Mike Thom said there was confusion about the process and the resolution was first dropped off at his old address. The proposal made it to city staff on Sept. 4, the last day proposals were accepted.
Mike Walsh, Grand Knight of the local Knights chapter, did not return a message Wednesday.
The debate over whether to remove the statue this summer turned into a debate over whether Christopher Columbus should be portrayed as a brutal tyrant or a noble hero.
In voting to remove the statue, the council decided to not go ahead with a possible referendum so as to not protract debate over the issue even further.
