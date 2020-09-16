Future of namesake statue in Columbus still unclear

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Months after its removal, the city of Columbus is still seeking input on what to do with its Christopher Columbus statue.

A fiberglass statue depicting Columbus used to sit near the intersection of Highways 151 and 16/60. The Common Council voted to remove it in July following a petition from a local student.

The statue, which had sat in state road right-of-way following a reconstruction project, now sits in storage.

The city issued a request for proposal in August for interested parties to pitch an idea for what to do with the statue. In the end, the city only received one proposal from the local Knights of Columbus chapter that did not fully respond to the city's request. The request asked for details like a specific location for statue placement and a financial plan.

On Tuesday, the Columbus Common Council Committee of the Whole signaled being OK with allowing the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal group, a chance to resubmit a plan, while the city prepares to issue another requests for proposals in the coming weeks.

"We don’t have an overwhelming amount of options," said Council President Katie Ryan.