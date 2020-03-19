GALLERY: COVID-19 virus shuts down Columbus, Fall River

Just after 3 p.m. March 17, a dismissal bell rang at St. Jerome’s School in Columbus. No students were inside the building. It was an eerie sound punctuating one of the most bizarre weeks in modern U.S. history.

The COVID-19 coronavirus, reportedly started in Wuhan, China late last year, has made its way to Columbia County. As of March 18, at least two cases of the potentially deadly virus were confirmed in the county.

Across the U.S. last week, officials moved quickly to take precautions. The virus, having hit China, Italy and Iran especially hard, has affected thousands across the U.S. Late last week, Gov. Tony Evers announced all Wisconsin schools should close by March 18.

Columbus schools hope to reopen by April 6, pending future notification from state officials. Fall River Interim Superintendent Dennis Raabe, in a message to parents on the district’s web page, said he expects schools could be shuttered through April.

On March 17, Evers ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to close. Gatherings of no more than 10 people are strongly recommended. Officials encourage people to wash hands frequently with soap and water, avoid touching their faces, and practice social distancing, keeping at least six feet away from other people. Shaking hands and hugging is also discouraged.

For more up-to-date news on the coronvirus and how it’s affecting the Columbus area, go to wiscnews.com/columbusjournal.

