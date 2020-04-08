GALLERY: Election day in-person voting in Wisconsin Dells, Juneau County

In Mauston, New Lisbon, the town and village of Necedah, Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton, voters cast their ballots for positions ranging from the presidential primary to a state Supreme Court seat and various local races. Both poll workers and voters took measures to protect themselves during voting with the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, with many wearing masks, everyone using sanitizer or washing their hands, and using various protective barriers and social distancing steps.