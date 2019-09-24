Empty shelves stood out over the products Tuesday at Gander Outdoors in West Baraboo as customers milled around looking to take advantage of deep clearance options.
An online flier announced “Store Moving Everything Must Go!” along with a 60% discount coupon, though there has been no new location announced.
A manager with the store who refused to divulge her name said the Baraboo location has “no comment at this time” about the store’s future. The Gander chain is owned by Camping World Holdings Inc., where CEO Marcus Lemonis’ office deferred all questions to the corporate media department. Multiple calls to Chief Marketing Officer Tamara Ward went unreturned Tuesday.
A press release by Camping World Holdings Sept. 3 announced its board of directors planned to “strategically shift” away from locations which could not service or sell recreational vehicles. According to the announcement, Camping World “operates the nation’s largest network” of RV sales, service and parts, and because of its plan to emphasize RVs, the company may close or relocate up to 37 of its businesses.
The announcement did not indicate which businesses it plans to close and specified that the number of closures may change.
You have free articles remaining.
Wet Baraboo Village President Dave Dahlke said he has heard nothing official about the store closing or moving. He said the store is located in a commercial district and there are no restrictions preventing the company from selling recreational vehicles at the site.
The store at 315 W. Pine St. in West Baraboo reopened after its purchase by Camp World Holdings in July 2018. It had been closed for roughly a year after a liquidation sale. Its parent company, Gander Mountain, had filed for bankruptcy and sold its inventory in early 2017. At the time of its purchase in May 2017, Camp Holdings vowed in a statement to only maintain profitable locations.
The items that remained stocked at the store Tuesday were largely firearms and ammunition, which were 20% off. Smaller items were gone as hangers sat empty throughout multiple racks and store shelf offerings had been greatly picked over.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)