Garage damaged in Waupun fire

WAUPUN – Fire caused approximately $15,000 to $20,000 in damages to a garage Friday in Waupun.

Fire crews were called to 520 Bly St. around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found visible smoke coming from the ridge vent and a service door, according to Waupun Fire Chief B.J. DeMaa.

Everyone was clear of the area and firefighters made entry into the garage through a service door. They discovered a fire burning in a rear corner and extending to the roof. Crews initiated an interior fire attack and knocked down the fire before it extended to the nearby house and another garage.

DeMaa said the fire investigation determined that debris from welding was the cause of the fire. The property is owned by John and Janice DeVries.

No firefighters or individuals at the scene were hurt during the incident. Agencies assisting included Waupun First Responders, the Waupun Police Department and Lifestar Ambulance.

