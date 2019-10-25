MAYVILLE — The Mayville Police Department responded to a gas leak Friday at St. Mary's School and found there was no risk to the community.
According to information provided by Police Chief Jim Ketchem, the department responded to the school at 28 Naber St. after receiving a report of an unusual odor. The responding officer asked that the Mayville Fire Department come with gas detection equipment.
Responders found a natural gas leak in the furnace room of the school and asked that Alliant Energy respond. The fire department did not locate natural gas in other parts of the building and found the furnace room was well-ventilated to the outside.
Alliant Energy determined the gas leak was minor and did not present a risk to the school or its staff and students. Alliant, the school's maintenance staff and contractors are working to fix the issue. Ketchem said the leak did not pose a danger to the school or community.
