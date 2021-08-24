 Skip to main content
Gas main break in Mayville, affected residents to evacuate
breaking top story

Gas main break in Mayville, affected residents to evacuate

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is shown in this file photo.

 DAILY CITIZEN ARCHIVES

MAYVILLE — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert of a gas main break in Mayville. It is advised that those in the area of Muzzy Street and Bridge Street evacuate the area immediately. Residents may go to Parkview School, 259 Oak St., Mayville, and notification will be made when it is safe to return to the affected area.

