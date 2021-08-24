Gas main break in Mayville, affected residents to evacuate

Support Local Journalism
MAYVILLE — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert of a gas main break in Mayville. It is advised that those in the area of Muzzy Street and Bridge Street evacuate the area immediately. Residents may go to Parkview School, 259 Oak St., Mayville, and notification will be made when it is safe to return to the affected area.
Kelly Simon
Reporter
Beaver Dam Daily Citizen Reporter
