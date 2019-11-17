Don’t be surprised if Wisconsin gas prices inch higher before Thanksgiving but expect to see favorable markets, overall, through 2020, petroleum experts say.
Wisconsin motorists, as of Friday, paid $2.37 per gallon of gasoline on average, which is 16 cents cheaper than a month ago and 25 cents lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.com.
Portage motorists on Friday paid as low as $2.25 per gallon of gas; Baraboo as low as $2.24; and Beaver Dam as low as $2.44. The state currently ranks as the 17th least expensive in the nation and 26 cents cheaper than the current national average of $2.63.
“In general we see gas prices this year as being fairly mundane compared to last year,” said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis. “Even with a possible uptick for Thanksgiving, it shouldn’t be a bad holiday season for travelers, including Christmas.
“Wisconsin is doing quite well compared to the rest of the nation.”
In the fall of last year, GasBuddy reported 2018 as the costliest for American motorists since 2014, those rising prices then credited to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision to cut global oil production in 2017.
Wisconsin’s currently positive position in the market is related to regional refineries that have operated with few issues for much of 2019, DeHaan said. “But the bad news is there have been some issues recently, including at a refinery in downstate Illinois, in the past two weeks. So we might see some temporary upward movement soon, as a result.”
Beyond the holidays, GasBuddy experts forecast a favorable gasoline market for U.S. consumers in 2020 because, DeHaan said, “the U.S. is producing more oil than ever before.” While many Americans still remember, and not fondly, the national per-gallon averages that were more than $3 -- including $3.60 a gallon in 2012, $3.48 in 2013 and $3.34 in 2014 – DeHaan says prices should remain under $3 for quite some time.
You have free articles remaining.
“There is some economic uncertainty,” he said, “but I don’t see us returning to $3-plus and certainly not on a permanent basis for 2020.”
The current trade war between China and the U.S. is bad for consumers, overall, as the countries have slapped billions of dollars’ worth of tariffs on each other, making Chinese products more expensive in the U.S. and American products more expensive in China, DeHaan said. But slowed economic growth equates to less oil demand and has contributed to the low gas prices in 2019.
“Gas prices are low, and so are the metal prices,” said Keith Wall of Rio and Keith’s Recycling Inc., as he filled up his vehicle with diesel fuel Thursday at a BP gas station in Portage. “It has everything to do with the trade deal with China. It’s horrible right now. The economy is good but our farmers are hurting and so is everyone who deals in commodities, period.”
A trade deal between the two countries, DeHaan said, would probably push the national average up between 10 and 30 cents per gallon of gasoline.
The 2019 hurricane season, which concludes at the end of November, “was nothing compared to 2017,” DeHaan said, when Hurricane Harvey pushed up the national price of gas by 30 to 35 cents per gallon, for weeks.
DeHaan estimated that Hurricane Dorian’s impact on the market in 2019 was less than 10 cents per gallon.
“The only other thing to keep an eye on, moving forward, is this presidential election in the latter half of next year,” DeHaan said. Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren’s pledge to ban fracking everywhere and place a moratorium on all new fossil fuel leases for drilling offshore and on public lands would drive up gas prices significantly, DeHaan used as an example.
“Whichever party they belong to, we encourage motorists to pay attention to what the candidates are saying, because there are certainly implications” for gas prices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)