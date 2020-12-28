Gathering Source offering curbside delivery at new building

JUNEAU – The Gathering Source has been in its new building since May making due with curbside delivery to its patrons, but hopes open its doors in the spring.

"Our goal is to open the doors on April 1 or May 1," said Laurel Lunde, the executive director of The Gathering Source.

The Gathering Source moved from a smaller location in Reeseville to the building formally known as the Blew Inn Supper Club, W7115 Highway 16/60.

Lunde said the pantry is normally a choice pantry, where people can walk through the pantry and choose the food they want to take, but COVID-19 changed that.

Work continued in the pantry after the organization moved in on May 1 to make the choice pantry a reality when the restrictions go away.

“It’s really exciting,” Lunde said. “There has been a lot of work done on this building. Mostly it has been the inside, and we still have a lot of work to do outside, but we are up and running and functional.”

Lunde said that the offerings have improved thanks to the donations coming in from Second Harvest, Madison. They not only hand out pre boxed food, such as can goods, but also dairy products and meat.