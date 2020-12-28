Gathering Source offering curbside delivery at new building

JUNEAU – The Gathering Source has been in its new building since May making due with curbside delivery to its patrons, but hopes open its doors in the spring.
"Our goal is to open the doors on April 1 or May 1," said Laurel Lunde, the executive director of The Gathering Source.
The Gathering Source moved from a smaller location in Reeseville to the building formally known as the Blew Inn Supper Club, W7115 Highway 16/60.
Lunde said the pantry is normally a choice pantry, where people can walk through the pantry and choose the food they want to take, but COVID-19 changed that.
Work continued in the pantry after the organization moved in on May 1 to make the choice pantry a reality when the restrictions go away.
“It’s really exciting,” Lunde said. “There has been a lot of work done on this building. Mostly it has been the inside, and we still have a lot of work to do outside, but we are up and running and functional.”
Lunde said that the offerings have improved thanks to the donations coming in from Second Harvest, Madison. They not only hand out pre boxed food, such as can goods, but also dairy products and meat.
The Gathering Source is in need of monetary donations however and could use more volunteers after moving to the bigger facility, Lunde said. It has served the Dodgeland School District including Clyman, Reeseville, Lowell and Juneau. It recently expanded to cover the Hustisford School District.
The Gathering Source also offers a student backpack program and other services to families in need.
“With the backpack program we had 135 backpacks for students at Dodgeland,” Lunde said. “Next year, we are incorporating the Hustisford School District.”
Lunde said they also provide weekend food packs for students in the Hustisford and Dodgeland School Districts.
The family and students dignity is very important to both the school districts and The Gathering Source, Lunde said. One way they ensure that is by making sure to get a variety of different back packs for the students so they do not look like they all came from the same program.
There are more programs that they are looking at adding to the new facility including educational programs, including cooking classes in a kitchen that will be built in the new building, Lunde said. There is also an acre of land that might be made into a garden so fresh supplies can be grown right at The Gathering Source.
For more information about The Gathering Source or to donate visit their Facebook page or their website at thegatheringsource.org.